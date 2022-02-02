Comprehensive plan to be presented to Louisa County supervisors in March

WAPELLO — A March target has been set to have a completed preliminary draft of Louisa County’s updated comprehensive plan presented to the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission, members learned during its meeting Tuesday.

Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) regional planners Jarred Lassiter and Kansha Tiwari presented a status report on the latest revisions and input to the plan, which was last undated over 20 years ago.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved hiring the SEIRPC in April 2020 for $18,000 to complete the Louisa County Plan 2040.

In their report on Tuesday, the two SEIRPC planners indicated they planned to have a preliminary draft ready for review at the LCPZC’s February meeting.

However, a busy workload and the need to complete some time-sensitive projects pushed that schedule back, Lassiter told the commission.

He said the staff was continuing to work to complete the plan’s data and background information about the county and those sections should be completed by the end of February.

They provided preliminary graphics and maps so the commission members could gain a sense of how the final draft would appear.

Tiwari also told the commission that the SEIRPC wanted the document to be used by county staff and the public to develop appropriate projects over the next 20 years.

“Once it’s adopted, we don’t want it setting on the shelf,” she said.

After going through an explanation of sections on the history of the county and current conditions, Lassiter led the members through several maps detailing road traffic volume, conservation areas and tourism and visitor attractions.

He then focused on a recently announced rail merger that could have a significant impact on county development over the next 20 years. The merger, which must still gain final federal approval, would combine the Canadian Pacific Railway with the Kansas City Southern.

The merger, which Lassiter said the SEIRPC had not been aware of when it initially started the update, would create a new company called Canadian Pacific Kansas City(CPKS). The CPKS would become the first direct, continuous freight rail link between Canada, United States and Mexico operating under one ownership.

While this could create a variety of potential economic development opportunities, Lassiter said it would also greatly increase rail traffic going through the county.

The number of trains using the line through Louisa County is expected to increase from 4.8 trains per day to 18.4 trains, an increase of over 300 percent, Lassiter reported.

With all but two railroad crossings in the county at-grade, the planners said the county comprehensive plan may need to include an additional bridge crossing, possibly at Columbus Junction.

Future land use planning could also include targeting a site for a transloading facility, although LCPZC Chair Michael Vance said that type of development was likely not feasible since most of the rail corridor only has a single track. He said it would be difficult to stop trains on a single track to cut rail cars out of the line.

Lassiter also provided other future land use updates, including one that split residential into two separate categories, high-density residential and low-density residential.

The two said they would continue working on the plan and hoped to have a preliminary draft to the LCPZC at its March meeting. Once any revisions are made, it would be presented to the public for review and comment.

