Conesville couple continues collections for tornado relief

MUSCATINE – A Conesville couple did not get to spend their Christmas helping the survivors of an outbreak of tornadoes in Kentucky as they had planned, but they now plan to spend New Year’s in the Bluegrass State if they can raise the gas money.

While the large trailer riding behind the pickup is quickly filling with supplies, Charles and Christine Van Luyn are finding their trek to Kentucky being delayed, both by the group they hope to meet at the scene and by lack of money to buy gas to haul the supplies to the location. On Sunday, as they waited in the parking lot of Hy-Vee for contributions.

“Obviously it is full and it is going to take more than just driving the truck to get it down there,” Christine Van Luyn said. She believes it will cost about $1,000 for gas to haul the load to Kentucky and to return to the area.

