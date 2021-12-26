Conesville couple continues collections for tornado relief

MUSCATINE – A Conesville couple did not get to spend their Christmas helping the survivors of an outbreak of tornadoes in Kentucky as they had planned, but they now plan to spend New Year’s in the Bluegrass State if they can raise the gas money.
While the large trailer riding behind the pickup is quickly filling with supplies, Charles and Christine Van Luyn are finding their trek to Kentucky being delayed, both by the group they hope to meet at the scene and by lack of money to buy gas to haul the supplies to the location. On Sunday, as they waited in the parking lot of Hy-Vee for contributions.
“Obviously it is full and it is going to take more than just driving the truck to get it down there,” Christine Van Luyn said. She believes it will cost about $1,000 for gas to haul the load to Kentucky and to return to the area.
The couple also plans to connect with and assist Grindstone Ministries with its efforts to aid the people of the area. With all the money Grindstone collects, volunteers must pay their own way to the site and for lodging in the area. Christine Van Luyn said the original plan was to meet up with Grindstone in Benton, Ky., the relief effort has moved to Dawson Springs, Ky. She said that reports are 75 percent of the town was leveled during the outbreak of tornadoes that tore through the region on Dec. 10.
As of last week, the total number of casualties in five states hit by tornadoes is 90, with 76 of those being in Kentucky.
Charles Van Luyn said Grindhouse is asking for food and water mostly, asking that pork products, catfish, and shellfish not be included in the donations. The group also needs paper products such as take-out boxes.
After the derecho that blew through Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020, the Van Luyns solicited donations from the people of Muscatine, which they took to Cedar Valley to aid people who were still without power two weeks after the storm – a gift to Iowa neighbors.
To contribute to the cause, go to its Go Fund Me page: https://tinyurl.com/bdfc53x6.