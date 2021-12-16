Conesville couple seeks donations to help tornado victims in Kentucky

MUSCATINE — A Conesville couple is planning to go to Kentucky this coming week to help render aid to the victims of a series of tornadoes that broke out through five states last weekend and he is asking the people of Muscatine for help.

Charles and Christine Van Luyn plan to travel to Benton, Ky., to assist Grindstone Ministries with its efforts to aid the people of the area, many of whom were left with nothing. The couple then plans to park at Hy-Vee at 2400 Second Ave. beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and collect donations. Also, they have opened an account at U.S. Bank where people can go and contribute money to aid the people of Kentucky.

Charles Van Luyn also said that he hopes people can donate money to help him pay for gas to deliver the supplies, commenting that the people from Grindstone are all volunteers and have to pay for their transportation, food, and shelter during the rescue effort. He said that Grindhouse is asking for food and water mostly, asking that pork products, catfish, and shellfish not be included in the donations. The group also needs paper products such as take-out boxes.