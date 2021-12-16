 Skip to main content
Conesville couple seeks donations to help tornado victims in Kentucky
Conesville couple seeks donations to help tornado victims in Kentucky

truck

In 2020 Christine and Charles Van Luyn filled their truck with food to take to Cedar Valley to help the survivors of the derecho. Now, the couple hope to gather supplies to help the survivors of the tornado-ravaged town of Benton, Ken. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE —  A Conesville couple is planning to go to Kentucky this coming week to help render aid to the victims of a series of tornadoes that broke out through five states last weekend and he is asking the people of Muscatine for help.

Charles and Christine Van Luyn plan to travel to Benton, Ky., to assist Grindstone Ministries with its efforts to aid the people of the area, many of whom were left with nothing. The couple then plans to park at Hy-Vee at 2400 Second Ave. beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and collect donations. Also, they have opened an account at U.S. Bank where people can go and contribute money to aid the people of Kentucky.

Charles Van Luyn also said that he hopes people can donate money to help him pay for gas to deliver the supplies, commenting that the people from Grindstone are all volunteers and have to pay for their transportation, food, and shelter during the rescue effort. He said that Grindhouse is asking for food and water mostly, asking that pork products, catfish, and shellfish not be included in the donations. The group also needs paper products such as take-out boxes.

At least 88 people were killed Friday night into Saturday as the violent storms rolled through the Midwest and south. Gov. Andy Beshear reports over 80 fatalities in Kentucky, with predictions of casualties expected to top 100. At least 50 tornadoes were reported across eight states during the outbreak.

After the derecho that blew through Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020, the Van Luyns solicited donations from the people of Muscatine, which they took to Marion to aid people who were still without power two weeks after the storm – a gift to Iowa neighbors.

