Conesville couple to help survivors of Kentucky tornado

CONESVILLE — When Charles and Christine Van Luyn heard the story of a man in Kentucky who lost his wife during the recent string of tornadoes — with him talking to her across the room one minute and the next minute that part of the room and his wife was gone — they knew they had to do something to help.

Charles Van Luyn can barely describe some of the videos he has seen from the small Kentucky town of Mayfield, one of several small communities left devastated by the storms, without crying. The couple has long supported Grindstone Ministries, located in Marshall, Ken., which is currently doing recovery work. Van Luyn said he plans to meet up with them to help many people in the area who have nothing left but the clothes they were wearing during the storm.

“I want to support Grindstone Ministries when they are ready to deploy the next wave of people and I want to bring a team from Iowa,” he said. “If that team is just myself and whoever, I would like to take my trailer full as a gift from Iowa.”