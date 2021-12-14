Conesville couple to help survivors of Kentucky tornado

CONESVILLE — When Charles and Christine Van Luyn heard the story of a man in Kentucky who lost his wife during the recent string of tornadoes — with him talking to her across the room one minute and the next minute that part of the room and his wife was gone — they knew they had to do something to help.
Charles Van Luyn can barely describe some of the videos he has seen from the small Kentucky town of Mayfield, one of several small communities left devastated by the storms, without crying. The couple has long supported Grindstone Ministries, located in Marshall, Ken., which is currently doing recovery work. Van Luyn said he plans to meet up with them to help many people in the area who have nothing left but the clothes they were wearing during the storm.
“I want to support Grindstone Ministries when they are ready to deploy the next wave of people and I want to bring a team from Iowa,” he said. “If that team is just myself and whoever, I would like to take my trailer full as a gift from Iowa.”
After the derecho that blew through Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020, the Van Luyns had solicited donations from the people of Muscatine, which they took to Cedar Valley to aid people who were still without power two weeks after the storm — a gift to Iowa neighbors. He now hopes to offer the same kind of aid to the people of Kentucky.
At least 88 people were killed Friday night into Saturday as the violent storms rolled through the Midwest and south. Gov. Andy Beshear reports at least 74 fatalities in Kentucky, with predictions of casualties expected to top 100. Charles said that search and recovery are still underway. At least 50 tornadoes were reported across eight states during the outbreak.
Mayfield’s mayor has reported that the downtown area of the 10,000 person city had been devastated by a destructive long-track (227 miles plus) EF4 tornado. During the storm, the roof of Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle-making factory, collapsed. It was estimated over 100 people were inside the factory. On Sunday it was confirmed eight people had died and eight people were unaccounted for. Damage was reported to most major buildings in town, including city hall, the county courthouse, and several banks.
Van Luyn explained Grindstone Ministries is on the scene in Mayfield, but have told people not to come to help yet, as rescue efforts are still underway and additional people in town may hinder those efforts. On Tuesday, Van Luyn received an email clearing him to go to Kentucky and telling what items are needed. The couple plans to collect donations at a future undetermined time. Also, they are opening an account at U.S. Bank where people can contribute money to help the people in Kentucky.
A disabled veteran, Van Luyn is on a fixed income. He said he also has to raise the money to go to Kentucky taking the trailer full of goods. He said with Grindstone Ministries no one is paid in any way and all donations go to the people who need them.
The Muscatine Journal will report when the Van Luyns will be collecting donations and what items are needed to help the most people.