Congressional candidate Rita Hart makes campaign stop in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – While only 10 people were allowed to the backyard meet-and- greet Sunday, Congressional Dist. 2 candidate Rita Hart, a Democrat, still had the chance to connect with her constituents.

Hart, a former teacher who served in Senate Dist. 49 until last year and the 2018 Democratic candidate for Lt. governor, spoke with about 10 supporters from Muscatine during her Backyard Talks event in the area. In addressing the people who attended, she began by speaking of her history growing up on a dairy farm outside Charles City and moving into teaching, while still running a farm with her husband.

“I was lucky enough to have a really strong Democratic father and a really strong Republican mother,” she said. “Because of that we had a lively caucus at our dinner table every night. That is where I learned to really enjoy the politics of the issues of the day.”

Hart hopes to take the seat formerly held by Con. Dave Loebsack. Loebsack announced he would not run again in 2020. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is also seeking the seat.

After speaking about her background for about 10 minutes, Hart fielded a few questions from the people attending regarding topics such as the future of education, aid to veterans and keeping the peace in the event of a protracted presidential result.