Congressional candidate Rita Hart makes campaign stop in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – While only 10 people were allowed to the backyard meet-and- greet Sunday, Congressional Dist. 2 candidate Rita Hart, a Democrat, still had the chance to connect with her constituents.
Hart, a former teacher who served in Senate Dist. 49 until last year and the 2018 Democratic candidate for Lt. governor, spoke with about 10 supporters from Muscatine during her Backyard Talks event in the area. In addressing the people who attended, she began by speaking of her history growing up on a dairy farm outside Charles City and moving into teaching, while still running a farm with her husband.
“I was lucky enough to have a really strong Democratic father and a really strong Republican mother,” she said. “Because of that we had a lively caucus at our dinner table every night. That is where I learned to really enjoy the politics of the issues of the day.”
Hart hopes to take the seat formerly held by Con. Dave Loebsack. Loebsack announced he would not run again in 2020. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is also seeking the seat.
After speaking about her background for about 10 minutes, Hart fielded a few questions from the people attending regarding topics such as the future of education, aid to veterans and keeping the peace in the event of a protracted presidential result.
“”There are voices saying we have to do something about healthcare in this country – that the premiums are too high, co-pays are too high, the cost of drugs are too high. We are tired of this partisan divide over it,” she said. “We want to make sure we have this system figured out so people don’t have to go broke because they get sick.”
She also spoke of the declining economy in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commenting that the rural economy has been declining for years. She said the government has to ensure people in rural Iowa can live a successful life.
Michelle Servadio Elias, a candidate for Muscatine County Supervisor, asked Hart about veterans' benefits asking if she would fight for benefits that have been taken away under the current administration. Hart said she believes it is very important that veterans get the care they need.
Hart believes having a message and setting an example is among the most important parts of returning respect to government.
