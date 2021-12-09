Conley's offers sports memorabilia in time for Christmas

MUSCATINE — The holiday season in Muscatine means the return of such things as decorations downtown, the holiday tree in front of First National Bank, and Santa’s village in the mall. It also means the return of Conley’s Sports Memorabilia in Muscatine Mall.

Again this year Wayne and Christine Conley have set up shop for the Christmas season in the center of the mall, right next to Santa’s village. New this year is the rack of ornate wreaths, many of which contain the logos for national and state sports teams, outside the shop. Inside, the shelves are lined with signed baseballs and bats, football helmets, basketballs, and the occasional pair of boxing gloves. Several boxes contain trading cards and Christine said that there are items for any budget in the store.

“Every year for several years now we have rented this space in the mall and from mid-November until Christmas we sell different kinds of sports items and autographed memorabilia,” Christine said. “Most of the autographed stuff my husband gets himself — he goes to all the shows. Everything is authenticated.”

The couple attends sports memorabilia shows about 12 times during the year.