Conley's offers sports memorabilia in time for Christmas

MUSCATINE — The holiday season in Muscatine means the return of such things as decorations downtown, the holiday tree in front of First National Bank, and Santa’s village in the mall. It also means the return of Conley’s Sports Memorabilia in Muscatine Mall.
Again this year Wayne and Christine Conley have set up shop for the Christmas season in the center of the mall, right next to Santa’s village. New this year is the rack of ornate wreaths, many of which contain the logos for national and state sports teams, outside the shop. Inside, the shelves are lined with signed baseballs and bats, football helmets, basketballs, and the occasional pair of boxing gloves. Several boxes contain trading cards and Christine said that there are items for any budget in the store.
“Every year for several years now we have rented this space in the mall and from mid-November until Christmas we sell different kinds of sports items and autographed memorabilia,” Christine said. “Most of the autographed stuff my husband gets himself — he goes to all the shows. Everything is authenticated.”
The couple attends sports memorabilia shows about 12 times during the year.
Wayne previously ran a sports memorabilia shop in downtown Muscatine. After the couple was married and their children went off to college, the idea of having some extra income encouraged them to restart the business during the Christmas season.
“It’s fun,” Christine said. ‘We get to travel. We do several shows a year. Last year was not good.”
Conley said she has many customers who say the prices on memorabilia are better than they are anywhere else. She said they share any discount with customers and haven’t had to raise prices in several years.
The store, much like Santa, is only in the area until Christmas Eve. Conley said after the holidays the couple will pack up the store and head home until next year. As they live in the community, they always tell customers to take a business card and if there is something they need after Christmas then arrangements can be made. She said after Christmas people tend to look for discounts, but their prices are low as it is so they can’t offer additional discounts.
“If you have a sports lover in your life, you aren’t going to find any better bargains,” Conley said. “We have something for everyone and something to fit into everyone’s budget.”