MUSCATINE — As director of the Muscatine County Conservation Board, Curt Weiss said he is always confused by how surprised people are about the county's parks.
"They'll tell me, 'I've lived in Muscatine my whole life and I've never noticed that this was here,'" Weiss said. "What do you say to that?"
And according to the numbers, more people are finding their way to the parks. He said that at statewide conservation board meetings, the sentiment has been that camping is on the rise.
"Camping is a big part of our development budget," Weiss said. "It's how much money we are bringing in for income off our campgrounds, those usage fees."
While the Muscatine County Conservation Board only operates one park where people can legally camp, numbers show the number of people coming to make use of them is on the rise.
In FY 1999, only 1,111 people camped at the Saulsbury Bridge Recreation Area. Fast forward to FY 2017, 2,019 people camped.
"I think what your find is that the (Baby) Boomers are retiring," Weiss told the Muscatine Board of Supervisors Monday morning. "They are looking for things to do and a lot of them are choosing camping."
As Weiss explained, the growth in the number of campers is reflective of a particular mode of camping.
"What we are seeing is that the people want the modern campgrounds," Weiss said. "We're watching our primitive campgrounds decline and the modern campground areas, the ones with electricity, shower houses, those are on the increase."
Primitive camping — camping that makes use of a tent in the woods — has made up a steady six percent of total campers for the past two two decades. The growth is in the number of people with RVs and campers using Saulsbury.
These trends will guide how the conservation board continues developing the Muscatine County Conservation Board's park system.
"When we are looking at building a campground down at Deep Lakes Park, eventually, it will be a fully modern campground," Weiss said. "People want 500 amp service because they've got the two air conditioners. They want sewer hook up, water hook up — which we do not currently have at Saulsbury. We have 30 amp service. But we get a lot of requests for 50 amp. People just don't want to go out and tent camp."
And development is on its way.
Pretty soon Discovery, Kent-Stine and Discovery Parks will all be accessible by bike paths. There will be a City of Muscatine trail from Deep Lakes Park to Kent-Stein Park. Next year with CAT Grant Money, a trail will be going in from Kent-Stein Park to Discovery Park.
According to Weiss, Deep Lakes Park will be getting a lion's share of improvements that will range from new restrooms, cabins, road and parking lot improvements.
The seven-acre addition to Discovery Park will receive new pavement next year and in coming years a new bathroom. They are even fundraising for a playground facility.
Having watched it all grow over time, Weiss said he forgets that people may not know about some of his board's projects. He said he enjoys talking about what's brewing in the parks.
"We are really excited to see all the new additions we added for the public," Weiss said. "We are excited to see how our usage is growing as we add those additions. The last few years our park system has really been growing. It's been really nice to work there."