MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council unanimously approved vacating a right-of-way along Hancock Street to make way for the expansion of a business, after hearing from the business owner and a neighbor who wanted assurances there would be no issues.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the council also responded to sell the city’s property to Non-Emergency Transport, which plans to expand the business using the property. After a comment from council member Kelcey Brackett saying he hoped the business could work with its neighbors to make things work out, Co-owner Kenny LaRue stressed that at no time has the business been a nuisance to the area. He said the employees work hard to be considerate of the neighbors in the area and there was only one neighbor who ever expressed any dissatisfaction with the business, mainly due to parking issues.
“We have tried our best,” he said. “Our employees are polite to any neighbors who speak to them. We have done everything we could to be a concerned and considerate neighbor and we will continue to do that in the future.”
Brackett had also commented the business is a great service to the community.
He also said the fact the business is expanding by constructing a new building in the area shows it is trying to work with its neighbors. The building is designed to hold all 26 vehicles owned by the business. LaRue said there have been discussions about putting some parking on the south side of the building for employees.
John Meritt, the neighbor who lives across the street from NET, said there have been issues with the business. He said the business had used the right-of-way, which belonged to the city, without paying a fee. He also said the personal employee vehicles “congested” the residential side of the street. He said he does not have assurances that employees would not still park on the street after the construction is done.
“That’s a problem,” he said. “That is not doing all you can do when you have I don’t know how many thousand square feet in that grass lot.”
During discussion, Brackett said if there are any further issues after the construction is complete that he could come back to the city council to see if action can be taken. Mayor Diana Broderson also said the council has to be mindful that the street is an open parking street and anyone can park on the street.
“Whatever history you have had there before – and it sounds like you have had some conversation or lack of conversation in the past – they are building this building and putting in parking,” Brackett said. “I would hope the building owner would take the other residents’ concerns into account with whatever decision he makes. Building this building is going to alleviate some of the issue. My hope is you can set some of the past aside, move forward and have a better relationship with the business owner.”
