Continued plans draw objections

MUSCATINE - Backlash continues over plans at Muscatine Power and Water to build a natural gas fired power plant.
Representatives from Clean Air Muscatine, Progress Muscatine, and the Sierra Club voiced their concerns during Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees. Jessica Brackett, Board President of Progress Muscatine, spoke against fracking. "This concerns us, and we hope it concerns all of you," she told the trustees. She also said if the natural gas plant would have to be shut down prematurely, the tremendous cost would be passed on to the community. And she encouraged building solar capacity.
Emma Colman from the Sierra Club is also Organizing Representative of the Iowa Beyond Coal Campaign. She submitted a petition signed by 51 people asking the MPW board to cease consideration of a natural gas fired unit and to transition from fossil fuel generation to 100 percent renewable energy sources.
Board Chair Susan Eversmeyer thanked the groups for their input, but she asked for further information about the petition signers -- specifically, how many are MPW customers -- adding that 51 signatures represent less than one percent of MPW's electric customers. "We're looking at affordability and reliability," Eversmeyer said. "Of course, we want to look at renewables. But our primary purpose is to do what is best for the people of Muscatine."
The board did take a step closer to including solar in future energy production by approving $357,000 in application fees and study deposits associated with connecting the proposed 30 megawatt solar facility to the regional power grid -- Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). The step is required to add renewables to the power grid, and the application must be submitted by July 22 to stay on track to implement solar service by the end of 2023.
About 5.4 percent of MPW's customer electric energy needs were met through wind generation in 2020. The addition of a 30 megawatt solar installation would increase renewable energy production to over twelve percent of customer requirements, according to utility projections.
"The addition of solar to MPW's power portfolio aligns with our strategic plan to invest responsibly in renewable energy," General Manager Gage Huston commented. "It is important to note that we still need customer support to make this project come together."
GUN RANGE
Renewable energy wasn't the only topic to draw visitors to Tuesday evening's board meeting. Several residents of the rural Letts area voiced concerns about a proposed gun range that could be located on MPW property along 260th Street. The facility is being considered by the Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department as a training area for their unit and other law enforcement agencies.
Tom Furlong told the board the facility would be located directly across from land he owns. "A gun range is not a positive thing for any community," he said. "Imagine someone shooting off firecrackers 24 hours a day."
Furlong asked the board to deny selling property for a gun range. "The board can do the right thing," he said. "This is not a good thing for the neighborhood."
Diane Furlong was one of the developers of the Ardon Creek Winery, a popular venue for weddings, receptions, and outdoor musical events. "Would you like to have a wedding for your daughter with guns going off in the background?" she asked board members. "This is not a mile from us, and I know the sound will travel to us."
Huston responded discussions with the Muscatine Police Department are preliminary, and a survey of area residents will be conducted before any decisions are made.
ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE
Meeting new standards under the federal Clean Water Act will be costly, reported Doug White, Director of Power Production and Supply. The Effluent Limit Guidelines establish standards for discharging wastewater into surface waters. The 316(b) rule regulates intakes for water used for cooling and sets requirements to minimize adverse effects on river biology. White said the updates will particularly impact the operation of Unit 9, and he outlined three possibilities. The first would cost $26.5 million. The second would cost $34 million. He didn't have a figure for the third because the study is still underway. But he told the board a strategy will be requested in August.
GOING TO THE WELL
An increase of water production from Well 47 combined with cleaning of other wells should result in meeting summer water reserve requirements, Huston reported. There had been concerns because water requirements of a large industrial customer had increased considerably. Huston told the board a vendor was able to increase Well 47's output by 75 percent to roughly 1.5 million gallons per day.
On a related note, Huston reported the water supply should be adequate to meet a proposed water service expansion to Louisa County. "We had some very preliminary discussion," Huston told the board. "They reached out to us. For them, we would be an ideal solution."
Huston said any decision would be brought back to the board. "We will always look to protecting the interests of our Muscatine customers first," he said.
PAY EQUITY
A study indicates MPW pay practices are solid, with employees being compensated appropriately based on level of position and experience regardless of gender, reported Brandy Olson, Director of Legal, Regulatory, and People Services. MPW has 276 employees -- 65 percent male, 35 percent female. Olson said pay is based on qualifications, and annual merit increases are awarded. "We didn't see any significant concerns," she said of the study. "We're extremely happy with the results." But she added MPW will seek more qualified female candidates.
FINANCIAL REPORT
MPW's three utilities continue to outperform the budget, even though some of the figures are in the red.
A loss of $1,252,117 was budgeted in May for the Electric Utility, but the actual loss was $728,350. For the year to date through May, loss of $3,255,355 was budgeted, but profit of $811,330 was posted.
Loss of $3,538 was budgeted for the Electric Utility in May. Instead, profit of $85,019 was posted. For the year to date through May, profit of $183,330 was budgeted, but actual profit of $426,643 was posted.
For the Communications Utility, loss of $10,976 was budgeted, but profit of $116,108 was posted. For the year to date through May, loss of $110,952 was budgeted, but profit of $537,741 was posted.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board ratified payment of expenditures and transactions for May totaling $8,072,663.
- The board approved Change Order No. 2 of $83,245 for the Fiber to the Home Premise Installation for Multiple Dwelling Units and Large Commercial Facilities Project and accepted the project as complete at a final cost of $1,146,780.
- The board reviewed proposed revisions to net metering rate structure relating to installation of private energy generation resources and reviewed proposed revisions to electric rates and related service rules for seasonal agricultural use.