Continued plans draw objections

Tom Furlong told the board the facility would be located directly across from land he owns. "A gun range is not a positive thing for any community," he said. "Imagine someone shooting off firecrackers 24 hours a day."

Furlong asked the board to deny selling property for a gun range. "The board can do the right thing," he said. "This is not a good thing for the neighborhood."

Diane Furlong was one of the developers of the Ardon Creek Winery, a popular venue for weddings, receptions, and outdoor musical events. "Would you like to have a wedding for your daughter with guns going off in the background?" she asked board members. "This is not a mile from us, and I know the sound will travel to us."

Huston responded discussions with the Muscatine Police Department are preliminary, and a survey of area residents will be conducted before any decisions are made.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE