Contractor gets raise for additional volume of trash

That arrangement seemed to work fine until earlier this year when COVID-19 hit. The station was forced to temporarily close and when it reopened, agency officials said the amount of trash coming in began to grow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Agency officials indicated at the time they thought some of the debris might be coming from out-of-county, possibly from areas where other collection facilities remained closed.

Compounding the problem was construction starting on the 800-acre Wapello Solar Farm, south of Wapello. About 350,000 solar panels are eventually expected to be installed on the site and the pallets and cardboard waste from that project added a large amount of extra trash to the station’s already growing tonnage, officials said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Brauns said that additional tonnage, which is bulkier and cannot be compacted into the trailer for fuller loads, has forced his driver to make twice as many trips to the Illinois landfill as expected.

That meant the driver often has been unable to return soon enough to the transfer station to push debris back into the collection building.

“He felt he had to be at two places,” Brauns said, explaining his driver had indicated he might resign over the additional workload.