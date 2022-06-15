Contractors discover 50-year-old time capsule buried within the former Musser library

MUSCATINE — An exciting discovery was made earlier this week at 304 Iowa Ave. during construction of the new Stanley Center for Peace and Security headquarters.

On Monday, Stanley’s contractors discovered a time capsule hidden in the cornerstone of the former Musser Public Library building.

“I got an email from our contractors Monday morning. There was this cornerstone on the library with two dates — 1901 and 1971 — engraved on the side of the building,” Mark Seaman, vice president and director of communications for Stanley Center, said. “I had asked them to pull those dates off and save them so that we could put them in a different place on the new building, since we didn’t want to lose that history. When they pulled those two bricks off, they found a beautifully made hole behind it with a box inside.”

Having no idea that there was even a time capsule at the site, Seaman said that he was elated to hear about it. “I thought ‘What an awesome piece of history to have come to life over the course of our project.'”

Once the time capsule was unearthed, the organization learned from Bobby Fiedler, interim director of Musser Public Library, that the capsule originally was buried in 1971, with the contents of the capsule decided on by a committee headed by Robert Herwig.

“It was quite exciting to get the news earlier this week that the capsule was discovered. So much has changed in both the library and Muscatine in the last 50 years,” Fiedler said.

With the excitement surrounding this discovery, Stanley Center announced that it will open the capsule and explore its contents during a private ceremony this Friday at the Stanley Center’s current office. The Stanley Center’s findings will then be shared with the public through the media, with some items from the capsule potentially being displayed in the new Stanley Center headquarters.

When asked about what could potentially be in the capsule, Fiedler was able to share a few of his guesses.

“We suspect there may be a letter and at least one book in the 1971 capsule,” he explained. “We are hoping that there may be a few items from the 1902 capsule that was unearthed when they built the library at 304 Iowa Ave.”

Fiedler then emphasized the Musser Public Library's long and fascinating history that many residents may not even know about, with both the name and the experience of checking out books being shared between generations.

“My own family in Muscatine goes back five generations to the 1860s, and my dad still tells me stories of when he used to visit the original library to check out books back in the ’40s and ’50s,” Fiedler continued. “The connection to our town's past and what might be revealed in the capsule is something all of us at the library are greatly looking forward to.”

Although Stanley Center has mostly focused on what improvements can be made for the sake of a better future, Seaman shared similar sentiments regarding the discovery and preservation of local history.

“We know that the building and the 120-year history of the library is really important to the community, and that’s important to us,” he said. “We want to preserve and acknowledge that history in some way. The new building will have some architectural elements that point to its history, but this is perhaps one more thing that we can use to help people remember the building’s past.”

