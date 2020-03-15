Contrary Brewing Company held their third annual Leprechaun Games this weekend

MUSCATINE — “Things are a little stressful right now, so we’re trying to keep things a little bit lighter,” said owner Mark Mitchell.
While bars are always a good place to loosen up a bit and socialize, Mark and the rest of the staff at Contrary Brewing Company went the extra mile on St. Patrick’s Day weekend to provide a little fun for Muscatine residents.
On Saturday, Contrary Brewing held their third annual Leprechaun Games. These "leprechaun Olympics" consisted of four different games – Pictionary, pantyhose bowling, cornhole and potato dump – that teams of two could compete in, with the best overall scores winning first and second place prizes.
“This is our third annual… People seem to like to come out and have a good time with it,” Mark said, “They’re things that are just a little bit ridiculous, and it’s fun.” He also called it a good draw to bring people in, getting them interested in his bar.
Contrary Brewing Co. have had plenty of experience with similar game days events. Around Christmas, they host reindeer games. They also have begun doing Sunday fun days, featuring live music performances from 2-5 p.m.
“It’s just a way to get people together and have some fun,” said Robin Mitchell, Mark’s wide, “We’re trying to do more for Muscatine.”
One of the new games this year, pantyhose bowling, was suggested by resident Diana “Red” Graham, who went to all three Leprechaun Games. “I love the beer, I love Muscatine, and I’m a defending champion,” she said. Graham took third place in the Leprechaun games in 2018, and first place last year.
When asked why she liked coming to Contrary Brewing and participating in the games, Graham said that the bar wasn’t just fun, but it was also homey. “The atmosphere is always very relaxed here. Mark is an amazing owner, he’s always very friendly and he makes everyone feel welcome. When you come here, you feel like you’re part of the family.”
Another resident, Diana Evans, called the games a good event to meet people at. She shared that last year, she came to the games with her friend and the two of them met strangers who ended up becoming friends. With how fun last year had been, of course they were going to come back this year.
“It’s a good time and fun to get together with old friends and new people,” Evans said, “I just like the events that Contrary has. They bring in a lot of people, and it’s just a fun time.”
As for Mark, he was glad to see so many people and friends alike having such an enjoyable time at his bar, and was sure that they would continue holding game days and similar events in the future as long as they were able to.