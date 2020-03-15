Contrary Brewing Company held their third annual Leprechaun Games this weekend

One of the new games this year, pantyhose bowling, was suggested by resident Diana “Red” Graham, who went to all three Leprechaun Games. “I love the beer, I love Muscatine, and I’m a defending champion,” she said. Graham took third place in the Leprechaun games in 2018, and first place last year.

When asked why she liked coming to Contrary Brewing and participating in the games, Graham said that the bar wasn’t just fun, but it was also homey. “The atmosphere is always very relaxed here. Mark is an amazing owner, he’s always very friendly and he makes everyone feel welcome. When you come here, you feel like you’re part of the family.”

Another resident, Diana Evans, called the games a good event to meet people at. She shared that last year, she came to the games with her friend and the two of them met strangers who ended up becoming friends. With how fun last year had been, of course they were going to come back this year.

“It’s a good time and fun to get together with old friends and new people,” Evans said, “I just like the events that Contrary has. They bring in a lot of people, and it’s just a fun time.”

As for Mark, he was glad to see so many people and friends alike having such an enjoyable time at his bar, and was sure that they would continue holding game days and similar events in the future as long as they were able to.

