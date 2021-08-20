Contrary Brewing hopes to bring Muscatine downtown to life with drinks, shopping and fun

MUSCATINE — Contrary Brewing is planning a fundraiser to benefit soldiers, introduce some of the Midwest's best craft beer and get people out and about downtown.
Originating in LeClaire four years ago, Shops with Hops is branching out to Muscatine.
Adults can take part in the city’s first Shops with Hops starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The new Muscatine event is inspired by one of the original's long-time contributors: Muscatine’s Contrary Brewing Company.
“We’ve participated in Shops with Hops for several years, and we just thought it was a great event that gets people out into the community and into the shops there,” Contrary Brewing co-owner Mark Mitchell said. “Everyone always seemed to have a great time with it, so we thought it would pair really well with Muscatine, being the size that it is.”
So, Contrary Brewing reached out to Shops with Hops founder, Bobby Ray Bunch, who agreed with the idea, and soon an arrangement was made.
“We’ve known Bobby for years,” Mitchell said. “He thought it’d be a good fit, we thought it’d be a good fit, so we decided to try it.”
Throughout the afternoon, various downtown businesses will offer craft beer samples and even a cider sample from 12 of the best breweries in the Midwest, including Five Cities Brewing, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., Green Tree Brewing and more.
Participants can buy a souvenir tasting glass to use during the evening. As people drink and socialize, they can also browse and shop at a number of downtown businesses.
Participating businesses include Sunrise Galleries, Proof Social, the National Pearl Button Museum, Flipped Out Furniture, Skinny’s Barbeque, Creations By Oz, Urban Farmhouse, Missipi Brew, the Gift Gallery, the Hall Tree, Boonie’s on the Avenue, Feather Your Nest Interiors, and Red & Lee Vintage.
“I think people will just really enjoy getting to go out into the community and visit shops that you might not normally go into,” Mitchell said. “People are going to be walking downtown, and I think it’ll just bring that part of town to life a little bit.”
The evening ends at Contrary Brewing with a special after party from 6-7 p.m., complete with live music and a prize-filled raffle from the breweries offering samples and the participating businesses.
All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the LeClaire non-profit “Getting Heroes Home,” a charity that provides emergency travel accommodations for military personnel to help them get home for holidays, special life events, or funerals.
“Not only is this event a chance to have some fun, but you’re doing it for a good cause, so we hope a lot of people come out for it,” Mitchell said.
All attendees must be 21 years or older to participate. This will be a rain or shine event, and all attendees must show their ticket or QR code at check in/glass pick-up, which will begin at 2:30 p.m.
To reserve a ticket for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/shops-with-hops-tickets-162498039009 or go to Contrary Brewing, 411 W Mississippi Drive, to buy your ticket in-person.