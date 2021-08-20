Contrary Brewing hopes to bring Muscatine downtown to life with drinks, shopping and fun

MUSCATINE — Contrary Brewing is planning a fundraiser to benefit soldiers, introduce some of the Midwest's best craft beer and get people out and about downtown.

Originating in LeClaire four years ago, Shops with Hops is branching out to Muscatine.

Adults can take part in the city’s first Shops with Hops starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The new Muscatine event is inspired by one of the original's long-time contributors: Muscatine’s Contrary Brewing Company.

“We’ve participated in Shops with Hops for several years, and we just thought it was a great event that gets people out into the community and into the shops there,” Contrary Brewing co-owner Mark Mitchell said. “Everyone always seemed to have a great time with it, so we thought it would pair really well with Muscatine, being the size that it is.”

So, Contrary Brewing reached out to Shops with Hops founder, Bobby Ray Bunch, who agreed with the idea, and soon an arrangement was made.

“We’ve known Bobby for years,” Mitchell said. “He thought it’d be a good fit, we thought it’d be a good fit, so we decided to try it.”