Muscatine set a record Tuesday for its coolest Sept. 8, with the 55 degree high breaking the record of 59 set in 1883. Wednesday's temperature at noon was also 55, putting another record for lowest high within reach. Tuesday was also the rainiest Sept. 8 in Muscatine history with 2 inches of rainfall.