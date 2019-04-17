Try 3 months for $3

A lifelong resident of the Muscatine community, Karen Cooney has announced that she is running for one of the four seats open on the Muscatine Community School District’s school board in the November 2019 election.

A retiree after working 32 years as an employee of the city of Muscatine, working directly with the HUD Low Income Housing Department, she has continued to help families identify needs that include the benefit of education for a successful future. Cooney also worked for Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA), as a job specialist, who helped individuals with training and securing jobs in the community.

