Name: Corey Gingerich
Age: 33
Residence: Nichols, Iowa
Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive
Qualifications: Master's degree in business administration as well as organizing experience in various political organizations. I have owned multiple businesses and have experience managing large teams. I am not a member of a political party, so I will always do what is right for the 88th district, and not what the party bosses in Des Moines and Washington D.C. tell me to do.
Do you believe that Iowa is adequately funding education? Explain.
No, i do not. With the rate of yearly increases in tuition at our state institutions, higher education will be something accessible to only the wealthy within the foreseeable future. A successful educational system should be judged on not only its outcomes, but its accessibility to everyone.
Do you support or not support Iowa’s move to a privately managed Medicaid system? Explain.
Absolutely not. It makes absolutely no sense that a company that demands a higher bottom line to pay off their investors could possibly do a job for cheaper. But then again, flying around Governor Reynolds on their private jets probably isn't cheap.
What is your opinion on the state’s economic development efforts, and what changes, if any, would you make?
I would like to see our economic development center focus on creating opportunities for tech and the jobs of the 21st century. The fact that geographic majority of our state does not have access to broadband internet is, and will continue to be, a major hindrance. Sure, attracting a companies with a recognizable brand name looks good in the press, but I think we should be focusing our efforts on supporting our local entrepreneurs.
Should Iowa reduce corporate tax rates? Explain.
No. Lowering tax rates for the sake of attracting large corporations to our state shows a lack of both political courage and imagination. I would like to Iowa pursue other paths to promoting small business growth, such as digital infrastructure, cutting red tape on licensing and attracting companies that would want to work with our unique workforce and ecological assets.
Would you expand or repeal Iowa’s law barring doctors from performing an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected?
Repeal, period. Legislation like this is political grandstanding and ultimately empty. Laws do not prevent abortions and they never will. Laws of this nature only prevent safe abortions. Instead, if the aim is REALLY to prevent abortions, we know a way to do that as proven by other states: access to low cost birth control and plan B, modern and realistic sexual education that is not focused around abstinence only, and adapting a culture of communication about sexual health and family planning that is not driven by shame and childishness.
Would you vote to expand Iowa’s current medical cannabis law? Legalize marijuana?
I advocate for the 100 percent legalization of recreational cannabis for many reasons. First, Iowa has one of the best climates in the world from growing cannabis and together with our many agricultural research centers we are missing a huge economic and quality of life opportunity. Second, zero people a year die from cannabis, which technically makes it less dangerous that aspirin, ibuprofen and cough syrup. Lastly, prohibition has never worked and will never work. The fact that some of the biggest opponents of medical and recreational cannabis are companies in the private prison industry should really make everyone think.
