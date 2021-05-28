Corteva Agriscience Durant hosts Quilts of Valor ceremony for veteran employees

DURANT — Although it may be a couple days early, the staff at Corteva Agriscience honored local veterans on Friday. They held a Quilts of Valor Ceremony at the Durant Seed Production Facility.
During this ceremony, veterans Jeremy Neuzil, Jeff Aarons and Justin Miller were given handmade quilts and a meal in appreciation of their service overseas in the U.S Army.
All three veterans are Corteva employees who have worked in production. Jenny Christensen, who is also a Corteva employee and the current President of the Iowa Quilter’s Guild, said the event was planned after she posted on the company’s Veterans Network.
“I was looking to gather names of veterans that work for the company to get on a list for Quilts of Valor, and our Maintenance Supervisor, Jeremy reached out to me and asked if I wouldn’t mind doing a ceremony over here,” Christensen explained.
When asked why it was important to have this celebration, Neuzil said, “I think it’s nice to showcase our core values as a company, and it’s a way to showcase and thank some of the other veterans that are here. It was nice to get them to volunteer to be willing to participate, as well. It can be hard for veterans, myself included, to take that limelight and accept the appreciation. But it was still very welcomed.”
The Quilts of Valor project began in Iowa in 2003, with the inspiration coming from a dream that co-founder Kathlynn Roberts had. Since then the group has given over 271,000 quilts to show appreciation and offer comfort to veterans.
For Christensen, making quilts and presenting them to veterans is something that is very important to her personally.
“My grandfather was a veteran in World War II, so I have a great deal of respect for veterans. I just have a special place in my heart for these guys, and I think it’s wonderful that this group went to this length to put on such a nice celebration for these three guys,” she said, “It makes my day to come out and do these kinds of things, and as a Corteva employee, that makes my day even more.”
Location Manager Amber Hendricks led the ceremony, which included a presenting of the colors by the Color Guard, the singing of the National Anthem, and a performance of Taps. According to Hendricks, when the company first heard about Jeremy’s idea, they immediately felt that it aligned with their company’s values and were in full support of it.
“Over the past few weeks, I have been absolutely humbled by the engagement and dedication of the Durant location employees who have planned and coordinated this event,” Hendricks said during the presentation, “I’m sure nobody in this room will be surprised to hear that the individuals being honored with a quilt today are leaders who act boldly, always try to do what’s right, and promote growing by working together.”
“I really like the design of it,” Neuzil said after he and his fellow veterans were presented with their quilts. His quilt specifically, entitled “Freedom Rings”, was a mix of red, yellow and blue, and was a variation on the “Log Cabin” quilt pattern.
“I thought the back side was the design, so when they unfolded it, it was really amazing to see all the color and symmetry,” he said, “It’s a very nice quilt and I’m very happy with it, it’s quite the honor and I just want to thank the rest of management and the employees that participated with us today. I’ve been here almost 10 years and have worked side-by-side with all of these people, and it’s nice to able to participate in an event like this with them.”