Corteva Agriscience Durant hosts Quilts of Valor ceremony for veteran employees

For Christensen, making quilts and presenting them to veterans is something that is very important to her personally.

“My grandfather was a veteran in World War II, so I have a great deal of respect for veterans. I just have a special place in my heart for these guys, and I think it’s wonderful that this group went to this length to put on such a nice celebration for these three guys,” she said, “It makes my day to come out and do these kinds of things, and as a Corteva employee, that makes my day even more.”

Location Manager Amber Hendricks led the ceremony, which included a presenting of the colors by the Color Guard, the singing of the National Anthem, and a performance of Taps. According to Hendricks, when the company first heard about Jeremy’s idea, they immediately felt that it aligned with their company’s values and were in full support of it.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been absolutely humbled by the engagement and dedication of the Durant location employees who have planned and coordinated this event,” Hendricks said during the presentation, “I’m sure nobody in this room will be surprised to hear that the individuals being honored with a quilt today are leaders who act boldly, always try to do what’s right, and promote growing by working together.”