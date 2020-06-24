Cost of renovating Wilton city hall escalates

WILTON — The cost of renovating Wilton's historic city hall continues to escalate.
The city council on Monday night accepted the bid of $457,000 from Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for facade renovation, even though it wasn't the lowest bid.
City Administrator Chris Ball told the council he considered the bid from Swanson to be the lowest in the sense of sticking with the original proposed work, even though Swanson's bid was $17,000 higher than a bid from Precision Builders of Bettendorf, the general contractor for the interior work. Ball explained that Precision's bid eliminated certain aspects of the original plan, including replacement of several windows.
"If you want to pare the project back and stick to the $400,000 budget, then Precision is the low bidder," said Ball.
Ball also said he expects Swanson and Precision to work well together.
The total renovation, interior and exterior, is anticipated to top $1.3 million, more than $1 million more than expected.
"We've got enough money in the budget to do that," Ball told the council. "It's just not the budgeted amount. We're borrowing $1.1 million, and the cost will be $1.3 million."
Mayor Bob Barrett commented he doesn't want a future council to wonder why the work wasn't fully completed when there was an opportunity to do so.
"I think we might as well bite the bullet and get it done," said Barrett. "We're spending a little more money than we thought, but if we're going to do it, this is the time to do it."
Funding for housing
A promoter of affordable housing in small communities wants to give Wilton a boost but wants more local support to do so.
Council Member Keith Stanley reported the Iowa 360 Housing Project organization is looking for an entity — either the city or the Wilton Development Corporation (WDC) — to guarantee construction loans. Currently three lots are available in a WDC affordable housing project, and the loans would likely range between $180,000 and $230,000 apiece.
"They've probably got six or seven people right now in the pipeline who have filled out the applications online," said Stanley.
Ball suggested the city loan the money to the WDC.
"It might be easier for us that way," he said.
No decisions were made Monday night, but Ball will research the fiscal and legal implications.
Water goes downhill
The city will share the cost of draining water from a private property. Ball reported the city had agreed to pay half the cost, up to $5,000, of providing drainage from property owned by Murry Fitzer near the HyLine plant, but the total cost came to $16,616.
Ball added that there was no written agreement between Fitzer and the city.
"I'd like to see us pay $5,000 and maybe $6,000 as a goodwill gesture," Ball told the council. The council unanimously approved a $6,000 payment.
Fro's will light 'em off
Independence Day activities, including fireworks displays, are being canceled in many communities, thanks to COVID-19, but Wilton will have a fireworks show. The council unanimously approved a request from Brian Froelich, owner of Fro's Pub and Grub, to hold his third annual display in front of his establishment in downtown Wilton, 8:30-10:30 p.m. July 4.
Council members noted complaints from years past and speculated about further complaints this year.
"People complain about a lot of things," Police Chief Dave Clark responded. "Nothing specific. Basically, that there were fireworks."
Clark added that for Fro's display, volunteer firefighters and two firetrucks will be on hand.
Freedom Rock update
Organizers expect a restored cannon from the Civil War era to be in place for the anticipated official dedication Sept. 12 of Muscatine County's Freedom Rock, adjacent to the historic railroad depot. The beautifully restored cannon has been on display in the Muscatine County Courthouse for several years. County officials donated the cannon and $5,000 to the Freedom Rock effort.
"I think the cannon barrel weighs close to a ton and a half," commented Council Member Ted Marolf, a key Freedom Rock organizer. "It's a unique challenge."
The cannon's carriage and wheels are made of wood.
"I would imagine we would treat it with Thompson's Water Seal, and pull it in the depot this fall. Winter would just kill it."
Other historic items may be added to the Freedom Rock site.
"It seems like there are a lot of statues available right now," Barrett said. "Teddy Roosevelt would be a nice one to have."
In other business
The council approved:
- Payment of bills totaling $1,813,797.
- The second reading and waived the third reading of an ordinance amendment changing the zoning of a four-acre plot along Fifth Street from C-1 Highway Commercial to R-2 Mixed Residential to allow construction of a senior living complex.
- A $24,565 agreement plus $3,523 recurring charges with Tyler Technologies of Burlington for software upgrades.
- A request from Samantha's Dance Academy to hold a dance recital and related activities along designated downtown streets 6-8:30 p.m. with setup beginning at noon Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!