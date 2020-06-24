Cost of renovating Wilton city hall escalates

"I think we might as well bite the bullet and get it done," said Barrett. "We're spending a little more money than we thought, but if we're going to do it, this is the time to do it."

Funding for housing

A promoter of affordable housing in small communities wants to give Wilton a boost but wants more local support to do so.

Council Member Keith Stanley reported the Iowa 360 Housing Project organization is looking for an entity — either the city or the Wilton Development Corporation (WDC) — to guarantee construction loans. Currently three lots are available in a WDC affordable housing project, and the loans would likely range between $180,000 and $230,000 apiece.

"They've probably got six or seven people right now in the pipeline who have filled out the applications online," said Stanley.

Ball suggested the city loan the money to the WDC.

"It might be easier for us that way," he said.

No decisions were made Monday night, but Ball will research the fiscal and legal implications.

Water goes downhill