Council approves outdoor Easter service despite COVID fears

MUSCATINE – With fears from the coronavirus (COVID-19) which has caused city and state officials to request people shelter in place, a simple Easter Sunday gathering became a point of contention for the Muscatine City Council during its regular meeting Thursday.

During the meeting, which was done over the computer on a conference line, the council eventually approved a request from Vineyard Church to use a city parking lot across from city hall for a service on April 12. The request was given to the council in the consent agenda and several of the council members said under normal circumstances there would not have been any issue. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, council members were concerned a gathering of this kind could be a risk to public safety.

“As things escalate and are taking on a life of its own, I’m concerned, even though it is a service where people are going to be sitting in their cars, I’m concerned for general safety,” council member Osmond Malcolm said. “I’m concerned fire department, ambulance, or if other people have to get involved, this suddenly went to a whole other level.”

Malcolm, an ordained minister, said many other churches were using social media and other avenues for services. “Having this in a parking lot, outside, during a pandemic is not a good idea,” he said.