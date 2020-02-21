Council approves parking limits on Middle Street; does not vote on Geneva Drive

MUSCATINE — While the Muscatine City Council changed its mind about banning parking on one side of Geneva Drive, residents of Middle Street will have to get used to parking only being allowed on one side.
During the regular council meeting Thursday, the council amended the no parking motion to include only Middle Street on a trial basis After hearing from several residents of the area, and with council members driving the streets to see the parking situation for themselves, it was determined there was no need to limit parking on Geneva. Council member John Jindrich opposed the parking ordinance, feeling the residents could police themselves.
“I have not heard from anyone in the public who was not in agreement with Middle Road being alternate, but the comments I’m hearing from the public are why is Geneva being included,” Mayor Diana Broderson said.
The city’s traffic committee had received several requests to limit parking along Middle Street, including requests from the Muscatine Fire Department regarding the difficulty of getting an emergency vehicle down the street with parking on both sides. The committee had recommended no parking on Geneva Drive at the same time since the street is the same width. The city had received complaints about Middle Street, but not Geneva.
Council member Kelcey Brackett discussed changing the side of the street where parking is allowed, commenting many cities have this in place. The new ordinance will allow parking on one side of the street on odd days and the other side on even days.
After approving he motion, the council requested public works director Brian Stineman to report back after six months on how the change is going. Broderson commented if the alternating sides for parking doesn’t work, the council can revisit it.
Resident Roger Todd said he has seen situations when garbage pickups couldn’t get through the roadway. He commented he didn’t know why the people on the street didn’t just park in their driveways.
“The alternate … I’m not sold on that,” he said. “I’d rather see you just make a command decision and pick a side.”
Broderson commented this is just being done on a trial basis. Todd said no matter what the council decides to do, there would be people who would not like it.
Resident Carter Nanninga said he is unable to use his driveway and parking on the street is needed. He also said he did not want to wake up at 5 a.m. on Saturdays to move his vehicle.
“I support limiting parking because there are people who park massive trucks right across from each other,” he said. “I don’t agree with the alternating sides because it seems like more of a hassle to the neighbors.”
Broderson asked the residents to stay in contact with the council and with city employees so they knew how the change is going.