Council approves parking limits on Middle Street; does not vote on Geneva Drive

MUSCATINE — While the Muscatine City Council changed its mind about banning parking on one side of Geneva Drive, residents of Middle Street will have to get used to parking only being allowed on one side.

During the regular council meeting Thursday, the council amended the no parking motion to include only Middle Street on a trial basis After hearing from several residents of the area, and with council members driving the streets to see the parking situation for themselves, it was determined there was no need to limit parking on Geneva. Council member John Jindrich opposed the parking ordinance, feeling the residents could police themselves.

“I have not heard from anyone in the public who was not in agreement with Middle Road being alternate, but the comments I’m hearing from the public are why is Geneva being included,” Mayor Diana Broderson said.

The city’s traffic committee had received several requests to limit parking along Middle Street, including requests from the Muscatine Fire Department regarding the difficulty of getting an emergency vehicle down the street with parking on both sides. The committee had recommended no parking on Geneva Drive at the same time since the street is the same width. The city had received complaints about Middle Street, but not Geneva.