MUSCATINE — The interest rate on a loan the city of Muscatine took out to cover the bulk of the cost of renovations to the water treatment facility will decrease.
Muscatine City Council voted Thursday night to approve a resolution reducing the interest rate for the sewer revenue bond, ultimately saving the city more than $1.1 million over the life of the loan. The city took out the loan to cover the bulk of the costs of the $18.5 million renovation project that began in 2008 at the Water Pollution Control Plant, now known as the Water and Resource Recovery Facility.
Councilman Allen Harvey asked if it was possible to keep the monthly rate the same but shorten the term of the loan.
"What was presented was what the Iowa Finance Authority gave us," Finance Director Nancy Lueck said. "It basically left the principal payments each year the same and it truly is an interest rate reduction so, that's how they calculated it."
Harvey asked about reducing the term of the loan and Leuck said it wasn't necessary to do so. City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said he didn't think it was an option, that the reduction was presented by IFA as a notice and the city's bond council would make corrections to reduce payments.
"So, this was the only option presented to us," he said.
In a memo Lueck sent to Mandsager to include with supporting documents for council’s consideration before the vote, the city borrowed $16.5 million from the State Revolving Fund Loan program, which had an interest rate of 3 percent with an additional 0.25 percent for loan servicing fees.
Councilwoman Nadine Brockert asked about the timing of the rate reduction. Lueck explained that in 2012, the program had an interest rate of 1.75 percent for all new loans and allows for the reduction on loans prior that were 10 years old or more. The city was notified earlier this week of the reduction that will take effect Dec. 1. Lueck also said the significant savings came from the length of the loan, which is 34 years.
Councilman Tom Spread asked if there was any indication if the lower interest rate was a permanent rate for the city to consider when deciding on whether to take out loans for other city programs.
Lueck said the rate reduction for the loan was locked in and if interest rates increase, there will be no change to the current rate.
Renovations were made to the plant over several years and included anaerobic digesters, bacteria-killing ultra violet lights, and screens and chambers to remove different sizes of debris. The plant also won an award after the renovation in 2011 for biosolids management from the Iowa Water Environment Association.
