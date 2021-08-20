Council approves requests for Stanley building

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the meeting, the council approved allowing an easement to encroach 13 inches on the Clark House property; allowing the construction of a solar canopy in the alley right-of-way; approved a permanent storm water management easement; and approved a temporary construction easement across a portion of Clark House property.

During the design process, it was discovered that the building had been constructed on four inches of Clark House parcel.

The center plans to be able to generate all electricity to power the facility through the use of on-site solar panels.

The Stanley Center has occupied two floors in the Laurel Building since 1998 as tenants. In June 2018 the new Musser Library and HNI Community opened and the council approved a resolution declaring the former building surplus and authorized city staff to dispose of the building. No bids were received during a private auction on July 2018. No offers to purchase the building had been made since.

The purchase price of the building from the city was $120,000, which is reflective of the fair market value of the property.

The Stanley Center web site will include an outline of the project and regular updates. The center will also maintain open lines of communication with the neighbors and work with the contractors to mitigate any disruptions during the construction phase.

