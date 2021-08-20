Council approves requests for Stanley building

MUSCATINE — After receiving the former Musser Public Library from the city in October 2020 to renovate into its headquarters, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security is preparing to convert the building into possibly the most environmentally friendly building in the state.
During Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved several requests from the Stanley Center to begin renovating the building into its permanent headquarters. The center anticipates the investment of more than $6 million to renovate the building.
Upon completion, it will house a staff of 24 workers and will be the first fully certified “living building,” in Iowa, which requires it to make a positive impact on the human and natural systems that impact it. In discussing the building, Mayor Diana Broderson said it will be ecologically friendly and self-sustaining. She commented the building would be “world renowned.”
“It’s very exciting to see this moving forward,” council member Peggy Gordon said. ‘It’s getting into the construction mode.”
The living building challenge is held by the International Living Future Institute and has been called “The most rigorous benchmark of sustainability in the built environment.” Living buildings are regenerative buildings that connect occupants to light, air, food, nature and community. The completed center will include space dedicated to the center’s educational programming in Muscatine.
During the meeting, the council approved allowing an easement to encroach 13 inches on the Clark House property; allowing the construction of a solar canopy in the alley right-of-way; approved a permanent storm water management easement; and approved a temporary construction easement across a portion of Clark House property.
During the design process, it was discovered that the building had been constructed on four inches of Clark House parcel.
The center plans to be able to generate all electricity to power the facility through the use of on-site solar panels.
The Stanley Center has occupied two floors in the Laurel Building since 1998 as tenants. In June 2018 the new Musser Library and HNI Community opened and the council approved a resolution declaring the former building surplus and authorized city staff to dispose of the building. No bids were received during a private auction on July 2018. No offers to purchase the building had been made since.
The purchase price of the building from the city was $120,000, which is reflective of the fair market value of the property.
The Stanley Center web site will include an outline of the project and regular updates. The center will also maintain open lines of communication with the neighbors and work with the contractors to mitigate any disruptions during the construction phase.