Motorists using the roundabout at Mulberry and Second will soon have a public art piece in the center island, as the Muscatine City Council approved the funding for an artwork.

During the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday evening, the council approved entering into a $62,872 contract with sculptor Nathan Pierce to create “Zenith." The sculpture will be placed in the center of the roundabout.

While the council had originally approved the artwork last year, this was the first time the council had seen the final amount of the project. The motion was unanimously approved.

The council also approved the foundation for the sculpture in an amount not to exceed $22,865.

Council member Nadine Brockert raised concerns about the sculpture inhibiting line-of-sight for smaller cars. Public Works Director Brian Stineman explained with a roundabout the driver has to look only to the left and not over the entire roundabout.

“It’s nice to be able to see through the whole intersection, but as you approach the roundabout the only car that can impact you, if everybody is following the law, is the one from your left,” Stineman said. "This will not impede your view of that because it will be in front of you.”

Council member Jeff Osborne also raised several concerns. He said he had heard several questions wondering why the city was doing the project and if public input was gathered.

The Muscatine Art Council had begun work on the project in December 2020, and there had been several opportunities for the public to comment, including when the public was asked to select a sculpture. Osborne reported 920 people voted for the concept, securing its win over two other concepts. A total of 19 concepts had been examined before the public was asked to vote. When additional public comment was taken, he said, the majority favored moving forward with the project.

“Funding for the sculpture was secured over the past one-and-a-half years,” Osborne said.

The sculpture was funded with 60% private funding and 40% American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funding includes the money for the foundation of the sculpture.

Stineman commented that there would be some disruption of traffic on the roundabout to install the sculpture. The contract date to complete the sculpture is April 24, 2024. Council member Peggy Gordon commented that she had thought it was being produced in 2022 after the council initially approved it, even though the council had not approved the purchase order.

“I’m just a little disappointed,” she said. “I was hoping it could have been installed this year.”

