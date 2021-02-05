Council approves urban renewal amendments

MUSCATINE — After holding a public hearing on amendments to the city’s Urban Renewal Plan, the Muscatine City Council wasted no time enacting several of the new changes to the plan, including setting additional public hearings.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the council unanimously approved the amendments after hearing no comments from the public. The revised plan allows for future Tax Increment Finance (TIF) funding use in new economic development agreements. The new plan voted on Thursday includes the addition of the Colorado Senior Lofts project, updates to the Hershey Building redevelopment, updates to the forgivable loan program, and allows undertaking new urban renewal projects.
The council then approved the first reading of the establishment of the TIF district based on the proposed development agreements.
According to the agenda, the city’s current urban renewal area was last amended in November 2018. The 2021 plan will amend the area to include the Colorado Senior Loft Project. Also, the council gave approval during the June 11, 2020, meeting to amend a development agreement with Hershey Property and Bush Development to increase the maximum amount of a rebate to an amount not to exceed $700,000.
Since March 2018 the Urban Renewal Plan has included $600,000 for a small business forgivable loan program meant to last through fiscal year 2024. Recently the city made a special allocation to the program to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The amendment is restoring $100,000 per year to the program.
Once the public hearing was held and approved by council, four public hearings regarding the housing-related projects were set for the council’s Feb. 18 meeting. The hearings will address TIF districts for the Colorado Lofts project; two hearings regarding the development agreement to provide TIF assistance for senior housing being constructed on Grandview Avenue; and an agreement that would provide TIF funding for rental housing units being constructed on Steamboat Way.