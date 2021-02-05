Council approves urban renewal amendments

MUSCATINE — After holding a public hearing on amendments to the city’s Urban Renewal Plan, the Muscatine City Council wasted no time enacting several of the new changes to the plan, including setting additional public hearings.

During its regular meeting Thursday, the council unanimously approved the amendments after hearing no comments from the public. The revised plan allows for future Tax Increment Finance (TIF) funding use in new economic development agreements. The new plan voted on Thursday includes the addition of the Colorado Senior Lofts project, updates to the Hershey Building redevelopment, updates to the forgivable loan program, and allows undertaking new urban renewal projects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council then approved the first reading of the establishment of the TIF district based on the proposed development agreements.

According to the agenda, the city’s current urban renewal area was last amended in November 2018. The 2021 plan will amend the area to include the Colorado Senior Loft Project. Also, the council gave approval during the June 11, 2020, meeting to amend a development agreement with Hershey Property and Bush Development to increase the maximum amount of a rebate to an amount not to exceed $700,000.