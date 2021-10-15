Council begins discussion on pit bull code

MUSCATINE — While the Muscatine City Council members disagree on whether an ordinance banning pit bulls from the city should be lifted, all agree the ordinance governing dangerous animals, which was last reviewed in 2003, needs to be updated.

During the in-depth council meeting Thursday, council members instructed city workers to return with additional options for change to the ordinance, Title 6 Chapter 9. During the meeting staff gave a background of the ordinance as well as discussing possible options for further consideration. No decision was made because the council wants input from the public before further discussion.

“As we reviewed this issue, it was more complicated than that,” city administrator Carol Webb said, of the council’s directive regarding whether the pit bull ban should be lifted.

A special public hearing on the pit bull ordinance regarding possible lifting of the ban is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Council is also not expected to take action at that meeting, but is expected to take action soon.

Webb commented that last year the council approved a strategic plan and one priority identified was a safe community.