Council begins discussion on pit bull code

MUSCATINE — While the Muscatine City Council members disagree on whether an ordinance banning pit bulls from the city should be lifted, all agree the ordinance governing dangerous animals, which was last reviewed in 2003, needs to be updated.
During the in-depth council meeting Thursday, council members instructed city workers to return with additional options for change to the ordinance, Title 6 Chapter 9. During the meeting staff gave a background of the ordinance as well as discussing possible options for further consideration. No decision was made because the council wants input from the public before further discussion.
“As we reviewed this issue, it was more complicated than that,” city administrator Carol Webb said, of the council’s directive regarding whether the pit bull ban should be lifted.
A special public hearing on the pit bull ordinance regarding possible lifting of the ban is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Council is also not expected to take action at that meeting, but is expected to take action soon.
Webb commented that last year the council approved a strategic plan and one priority identified was a safe community.
While discussing the pit bull ban, assistant police chief Steve Snider reported in 2003 the pit bull ban was enacted after several incidents of loose and aggressive pit bulls as well as attacks on other pets and people. There were at least five incidents where police had to shoot aggressive pit bulls. The night the ban was approved, the city’s animal control officer was attacked and injured by two loose pit bulls.
The council is asked to consider the actions to take. Webb suggested the council does not want to repeal the pit bull ban without doing something else, such as adopting additional code around animal behavior. She also said the current code needs some clarification.
Council member Kelcey Brackett, who initially made the motion to drop the ban, said he knew additional code would be needed. He also said that breed-specific legislation was discriminatory and worked against responsible pet owners. Council member Nadine Brockert said she also favored behavior codes.
Council member John Jindrich commented that he continued to support the pit bull ban. He cited recent incidents where pit bulls had to be removed. When Jindrich questioned him, Snider commented that there seems to be more incidents involving pit bulls. He also confirmed there was an incident on Sept. 30 where officers had to shoot a pit bull that was attacking a woman. The woman was hospitalized.
Council member Dennis Froelich also said he is not in favor of changing the law. He said he has some room for movement and hopes to hear from the citizens before making a decision. Council member Duane Hopkins said he is undecided on the issue, except that the codes need to be changed.
“2003? This is 2021,” he said. “That’s a long time and I think the code needs to be reviewed.”
Council member Peggy Gordon said she opposes lifting the ban until Muscatine fixes its ordinances regarding animals, such as tethering laws. She said people need to be made more responsible for their animals. She commented Muscatine has plenty of work to do before considering lifting the ban.
Council member Osmond Malcolm said he was going to check the emails he has received regarding the proposal, saying that he works for the people and would vote however they wish regardless of his personal feelings. He also plans to do additional research on the issue.
“I don’t have any skin in the game,” Malcolm commented. “I don’t own a dog. I own a goldfish.”