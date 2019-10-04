MUSCATINE – Even after learning the Mississippi Drive area of Muscatine is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, the Muscatine City Council asked Thursday evening for the city’s engineering department to see if more can be done to make the streets easier to navigate.
During the regular council meeting, public works director Brian Stineman and Jim Harbaugh, a project manager with Bolton and Menk Inc. and a landscape architect, addressed concerns raised at a previous meeting that the handicapped accessibility in the area was not good enough. Harbaugh reported that the area was ADA compliant, citing more than one handicapped stall for every 25, which is the requirement. Even then, council member Osmond Malcolm, who recently had knee replacement surgery, thought the city might be able to do better.
“We have a certain number of spots that is required,” he said. “What we are saying is it isn't working to their satisfaction and safety. You are saying this is theoretically good, but what we are telling you is this is not a workable situation. How do we fix it?”
Along the two blocks, the ramp cut (sloped area used for people with mobility problems have for accessing the sidewalk) is located on the traffic light island and people from vehicles parked in the area have to enter the roadway to get to the ramp cut. The area has angled parking and no ramp cuts are located inside the parking area. Council members discussed the requirements for both passengers and drivers to exit vehicles parked in the spots.
“I’m just thinking about navigating that with a walker and semi right there,” Mayor Diana Broderman said. “You would have quite a little jaunt around there.”
Harbaugh made a suggestion of lining out one of the parking spaces next to a handicapped space in each block. Though this would cut down the number of parking spaces, he believed adding a ramp cut nearby would be a solution for the issue.
“I do want some suggestions and some options on what we can do,” council member Kelcey Brackett said.
Harbaugh said he would do some research and return with several possibilities to the city council.
Jim Meredith, the citizen who originally made the complaint to the council, also spoke during the meeting. He showed up with a walker and a tape measure to show that in some cases openings for handicap accessibility are not sufficient. He also said he was happy the council had taken his original complaint seriously.
“You are just spot-on with this,” he told the council.
