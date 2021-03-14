Council discusses Grandview revitalization project

MUSCATINE – During its in-depth meeting Thursday, the Muscatine City Council discussed people to serve on a board to help move the Grandview Revitalization Project forward and well as the scope of the project.
The project, which was unveiled in February during a city Ward 4 meeting, would improve the Grandview Avenue Corridor area in the fields of street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. The area discussed runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River.
“Tonight I am here to officially introduce it,” Community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin said.
She said the concept so far had been developed by an informal team and interested parties.
Roayl-Goodwin said the most important part of the plan is that the Grandview area is a neighborhood made of residents and businesses on the southern end of Muscatine. She also said that it is an area that has suffered from a lack of significant investment. The main focus of the project will be quality of life and economic development. The city wants to work with residents and businesses to reinvigorate the area and the participation of residents and businesses is key to success.
“We are proposing a resident-driven process to explore the neighborhood’s strengths and goals to build a stronger, healthier and more economically vibrant area,” she said.
Public Works Director Brian Stineman said the two-year Grandview Reconstruction project will begin this year and finish in November 2022. The project will run between Houser and Greene streets. It will rebuild the streets and sidewalks in the area as well as do infrastructure work. Royal-Goodwin believes this will give the revitalization project something to build on.
A set of plans illustrating the Grandview Project is available on the City of Muscatine web site.
Royal-Goodwin said the coming project would focus on a lot of community engagements to plan the direction the area moves into. She said the project would use the “Community Heart and Soul” model, which identifies what people love about their community and what they wish to see in the future and how they want to achieve it. She said common themes would be used to strategize priorities to improve the area.
The goal of the project is to include everyone in the planning phase and focus on what matters most. Royal-Goodwin said the project should be about “playing the long game.”
The proposed project team will be made up of three area residents, three business representatives, A representative from the Great Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, city staff members, a city council member and Mayor Diana Broderson. Members should expect to be part of the project for at least two years. The committee is expected to be an ad hoc committee of the council.
“This is not a ‘done in three months,’” council member Peggy Gordon said. “It will take years. We might be able to get some low hanging fruit projects done quickly. Others will take longer. The whole thing is we want to bring focus on our southern gateway and shine a light on this neighborhood. It is a great neighborhood.”