Council discusses Grandview revitalization project

Public Works Director Brian Stineman said the two-year Grandview Reconstruction project will begin this year and finish in November 2022. The project will run between Houser and Greene streets. It will rebuild the streets and sidewalks in the area as well as do infrastructure work. Royal-Goodwin believes this will give the revitalization project something to build on.

A set of plans illustrating the Grandview Project is available on the City of Muscatine web site.

Royal-Goodwin said the coming project would focus on a lot of community engagements to plan the direction the area moves into. She said the project would use the “Community Heart and Soul” model, which identifies what people love about their community and what they wish to see in the future and how they want to achieve it. She said common themes would be used to strategize priorities to improve the area.

The goal of the project is to include everyone in the planning phase and focus on what matters most. Royal-Goodwin said the project should be about “playing the long game.”