Council discusses lifting restrictions on chicken production

MUSCATINE – It was no yoke Thursday when several residents attended the Muscatine City Council’s virtual meeting Thursday evening to discuss lowering the restrictions on allowing residents to raise chickens inside city limits.
During the meeting, council member Duane Hopkins said several people in the city had approached him about making changes to the city code to make it easier for people to raise chickens. Currently people are allowed to raise chickens in town, but are required to have a specific amount of property to be able to do so. Hopkins commented that before the discussion, he is neutral on the idea.
“If you drive around Muscatine and you are looking for chicken coops, I think you will find a lot more than are permitted,” Hopkins said.
The council reached a consensus to send the issue to the planning and zoning commission for a recommendation. The commission is not able to get the issue on this month’s agenda and it will be June before the commission discusses the issue.
Council member Kelcey Brackett said the city restrictions create a situation where people under a certain income level can’t own chickens. He said it is become more urgent because the area is starting to see issues with its food chain as a result of COVID-19.
Resident Meagan Koehler spoke in favor of lifting the restrictions on chickens in town, saying the price of a carton of eggs has doubled and the food supply is strained. She commented Tyson has released that there will be a 25% decline in the availability of meat. She also said routine inspections of meat-raising farms has been suspended. She requested immediate action.
“Muscatine residents need to be able to provide a safe, healthy and reliable food source for their families,” she said. “Waiting for three readings in the midst of a global pandemic is irresponsible at best and downright negligent at worst.”
Resident Angel Nguyen and Muscatine Farmers Market manager Jennifer DeFosse also spoke in favor of changing the ordinance.
Wilton resident Jeremy Lies cited several state requirements that could impact chicken producers. He stressed the choice was up to the city council that he is neither for or against the changes. He recommended the key would be training for the people who wished to keep chickens.
Brackett said he hoped the council could revisit the issue before it became too late for people to begin raising chickens this year. Mayor Diana Broderson also commented she was impressed that the people who wanted changes to the code brought the issue to the council rather than just doing whatever they wanted with no thought of the codes.
