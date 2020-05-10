Council discusses lifting restrictions on chicken production

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE – It was no yoke Thursday when several residents attended the Muscatine City Council’s virtual meeting Thursday evening to discuss lowering the restrictions on allowing residents to raise chickens inside city limits.

During the meeting, council member Duane Hopkins said several people in the city had approached him about making changes to the city code to make it easier for people to raise chickens. Currently people are allowed to raise chickens in town, but are required to have a specific amount of property to be able to do so. Hopkins commented that before the discussion, he is neutral on the idea.

“If you drive around Muscatine and you are looking for chicken coops, I think you will find a lot more than are permitted,” Hopkins said.

The council reached a consensus to send the issue to the planning and zoning commission for a recommendation. The commission is not able to get the issue on this month’s agenda and it will be June before the commission discusses the issue.

Council member Kelcey Brackett said the city restrictions create a situation where people under a certain income level can’t own chickens. He said it is become more urgent because the area is starting to see issues with its food chain as a result of COVID-19.