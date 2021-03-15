Council discusses possible e-scooter rentals in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Much will have to happen for the Muscatine City Council to approve a new form of transportation in town, not the least of which is hearing feedback from the community about whether the city should allow an e-scooter service.

During the council’s in-depth meeting Thursday, several council members commented the idea changing codes to allow the use of e-scooters may prove to cause more harm than good. No decision was made as council members wish to hear from constituents before examining the issue.

“As any other for-profit venture that would make use of public property or right-of-way, specific approval from council would be needed before it would be allowed,” city planner Andrew Fangman said.

During the Jan. 14 meeting, Bird, a company that offers rental of electric scooters, made a presentation on offering the service in Muscatine. During the meeting, the council asked city staff to bring back more information on how the code addresses the issue, how such rentals have worked in other communities and potential benefits and risks. Currently operating or parking e-scooters in sidewalks and operating them on trails is prohibited.