Council discusses possible e-scooter rentals in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Much will have to happen for the Muscatine City Council to approve a new form of transportation in town, not the least of which is hearing feedback from the community about whether the city should allow an e-scooter service.
During the council’s in-depth meeting Thursday, several council members commented the idea changing codes to allow the use of e-scooters may prove to cause more harm than good. No decision was made as council members wish to hear from constituents before examining the issue.
“As any other for-profit venture that would make use of public property or right-of-way, specific approval from council would be needed before it would be allowed,” city planner Andrew Fangman said.
During the Jan. 14 meeting, Bird, a company that offers rental of electric scooters, made a presentation on offering the service in Muscatine. During the meeting, the council asked city staff to bring back more information on how the code addresses the issue, how such rentals have worked in other communities and potential benefits and risks. Currently operating or parking e-scooters in sidewalks and operating them on trails is prohibited.
Fangman reported that communities that have offered rentals of e-scooters of the type Bird would rent in Muscatine, which have only been available since 2018, have “quite varied.” He said overall scooter rental has been mostly positive. Previously Ames voted down the same request. Cedar Rapids is the only city in Iowa offering a scooter rental program where it grew out of a bike share program. City staff recommends either leaving the code the way it is or to develop a pilot program.
Council member Peggy Gordon suggested doing a study with residents to see what they thought and make a decision based on that.
“I don’t want to stop now,” she said. “I want to do a study and see what people’s thoughts are.”
Council member Dennis Froelich said people riding bicycles and skateboards downtown have pulled out in front of him. He is concerned about the safety issue.
Council member Kelcey Brackett said he didn’t believe the scooters would be considered recreational. He said he likes the concept, but wouldn’t support doing it this year. He also said he wanted to see buy in from Muscatine Community College.
Council member John Jindrich didn’t believe using a scooter to get around at the college or downtown was practical. He was also concerned that the public hadn’t asked for e-scooters to be offered.
Further comment was held to give the public a chance to weigh in on the issue.