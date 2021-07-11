Council discusses uses of federal COVID-19 recovery funds

The funding will first go to the state before being given to Muscatine. Half of the funds were disbursed in mid-June and the other half will be disbursed about a year later. All funds must be used by December 2024. The city must also regularly report uses to the U.S. Treasury.

Reports throughout the health crisis from Muscatine’s treasury department show the city was able to financially withstand the pandemic without going into a deficit. Lueck reported the city can claim $1,927,704 in rescue funding for fiscal year 2020 to offset reductions. Additional funding from the plan can be used to offset reductions for coming years that were a result of COVID-19. The city will update its long-term financial plan in September.

City administrator Carol Webb said that while the federal funds can be used for such things as capitol upgrades, the city has to consider ongoing expenses related to the improvements.

“It’s something we want to keep in mind,” she said. “It shouldn’t necessarily prohibit us from doing it, but I think we want to be thinking about what sort of on-going commitment we are accepting.”