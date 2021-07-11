Council discusses uses of federal COVID-19 recovery funds

MUSCATINE – After learning in March the City of Muscatine would receive $3.28 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, the city council is one step closer to determining what the funds will be used for to aid in recovery.
During the regular council meeting Thursday evening, Finance Director Nancy Lueck updated an earlier report on the use of American Rescue Plan money. She explained the May 13 report had been given prior to the U.S. Treasury Department coming out with guidelines on the use of the funds. After the presentation, the council gave consensus to give city staff the go-ahead to begin identifying possible uses for the funds.
“What we didn’t know at that meeting (May 13) was how they are interpreting revenue reductions,” Lueck said. She explained revenue reductions are meant to be calculated on an entity-wide basis rather than by individual revenue sources. She also said using the Excel-based revenue reduction criteria gives the city broader latitude in determining the use of funding.
In the months since President Joe Biden signed the $350 billion American Rescue Plan, cities and counties have worked to determine exactly what the federal funding can be used for. The funding was meant to bail out cities and counties that had been impacted during the pandemic, many of which are operating in survival mode as tax collection revenues plunged.
The funding will first go to the state before being given to Muscatine. Half of the funds were disbursed in mid-June and the other half will be disbursed about a year later. All funds must be used by December 2024. The city must also regularly report uses to the U.S. Treasury.
Reports throughout the health crisis from Muscatine’s treasury department show the city was able to financially withstand the pandemic without going into a deficit. Lueck reported the city can claim $1,927,704 in rescue funding for fiscal year 2020 to offset reductions. Additional funding from the plan can be used to offset reductions for coming years that were a result of COVID-19. The city will update its long-term financial plan in September.
City administrator Carol Webb said that while the federal funds can be used for such things as capitol upgrades, the city has to consider ongoing expenses related to the improvements.
“It’s something we want to keep in mind,” she said. “It shouldn’t necessarily prohibit us from doing it, but I think we want to be thinking about what sort of on-going commitment we are accepting.”
Council member Osmond Malcolm asked about an expansion of broadband coverage in the city.He also stressed the improvement of city streets. Webb said it may be an appropriate use of the funds, but there also may be other funding methods.
“This is a way to move the organization forward in ways that have not previously risen to the top,” Webb said.
Webb also said that any planning done for the use of funding needed to include ideas from the city staff and the city council. She encouraged council members to consider possible uses for the money and to let her know.