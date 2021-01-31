Council hears budget askings from city department heads

As the meeting began, finance director Nancy Lueck gave an overview of the entire budget. Working from her thick binder, a copy of which each council member had in front of them, she said The ending balance is projected to be 21.2 percent of general fund expenses, which exceeds the minimum fund balance of 16.7 percent required in the city’s general fund balance policy. She also re-iterated that the proposed tax rate did not have an increase and would remain $15.67 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Even though the rate will remain the same, Lueck commented that revenue from taxes would increase with the assessed valuation. She said there would be about a 4.88 percent increase in taxable values, however the end result would be less because of residential rollbacks. The average increase for the last 10 years has been about 2.09 percent.