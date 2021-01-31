Council hears budget askings from city department heads

MUSCATINE – After hearing a presentation on the proposed general budget for fiscal year 2021, the Muscatine City Council began exploring the details of the budget during a day long workshop Saturday in which several department heads were called to justify budget askings.
As the meeting began, finance director Nancy Lueck gave an overview of the entire budget. Working from her thick binder, a copy of which each council member had in front of them, she said The ending balance is projected to be 21.2 percent of general fund expenses, which exceeds the minimum fund balance of 16.7 percent required in the city’s general fund balance policy. She also re-iterated that the proposed tax rate did not have an increase and would remain $15.67 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Even though the rate will remain the same, Lueck commented that revenue from taxes would increase with the assessed valuation. She said there would be about a 4.88 percent increase in taxable values, however the end result would be less because of residential rollbacks. The average increase for the last 10 years has been about 2.09 percent.
“We have a three percent increase in valuations, which is very good,” she said. “Our 3.44 percent increase in actual values is the second highest we have had in 10 years.”
State law requires the city administrator to submit a balanced budget to the council before the first Monday in February. The council then examines the budget for possible changes. Lueck said that while there was no change in the tax rate, the various funds went up and down.
The council listened to presentations on the askings from the legal services; city administrator; human resources; risk management; finance; information technology; community development; airport/airport subsidy; police operations; animal control; library operations; cablevision; art center; fire operations; ambulance; and housing. Lueck discussed each fund and the department heads were available for questions.
City administrator Carol Webb commented that she had gotten bids for new technology that would enable the city council members to participate virtually if needed. She said the cost for new IPads computers for the council was about $300 each. Mayor Diana Broderson commented the current computers are too old to even load the meeting program on. Council member Kelcey Brackett asked that a city policy be written on the use of the technology. The council reached a consensus to pursue this.
Brackett also asked when the last time the city council received a pay increase. He recommended this should be something to consider next year.
The next budget meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday and will take a look at several programs administered by the Muscatine Parks Department. The meeting can be accessed online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/796350765 . The proposed budget is on the city’s Web site under the finance section.