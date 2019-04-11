MUSCATINE — After hitting financial roadblocks, plans for a biogas project in Muscatine may have a new path forward.
Muscatine City Council heard more information Thursday night about MARRVE, Muscatine Area Resource Recovery for Vehicles and Energy, during its in-depth session along with the preliminary project needed to start it.
Muscatine Water Resource and Recovery Facility Director Jon Koch has been planning MARRVE for several years. The project would convert food waste and fats, oils and greases (FOG) from local industries, restaurants and grocery stores into renewable fuel and natural fertilizer. The process works by adding crushed food products to anaerobic bacteria in large tanks to be digested — much like humans digest — producing methane gas. The gas could then be used locally or sold.
Before MARRVE can take off, the equipment and space needed to receive food waste needs to be constructed, also known as the High Strength Waste Receiving project.
The project was budgeted around $3 million but each request for construction bids came back with costs well over budget. Koch said the department can fully fund the project, which includes a $350,000 T42 Turbo Separator to remove food packaging. To keep the project at or under budget, it will be bid without the liquid-receiving portion.
Koch said the department initially thought liquid waste — fats, oils and greases — would be the money-making part of the project but found it was actually receiving food waste.
"It's amazing how much solid waste packaged food out there goes to the landfill," he said.
He said there are five or six industries waiting to bring 10 tons of food waste each to the facility every day.
During previous redesigns, the project has gone from construction of a new building to repurposing space in the Recycling Center, which also saved money. Koch said the liquid-receiving project will be built in house and is an important part of the project because FOG "is like rocket fuel for our digesters."
Koch said he's happy with the changes to the project.
"So, really, the only changes we made were to the liquid-receiving portion of it. We're going to bring the trucks into a different spot and save a bunch of money," Koch said. "And keep this thing going. Keep the dream alive."
