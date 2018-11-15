MUSCATINE — Drivers who receive traffic camera tickets may go to court if they don’t pay fines within 30 days.
Muscatine City Council approved the first reading of ordinance to amend City Code Title 7 Vehicle and Traffic, Chapter 5 Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) due to decisions made in August by Iowa Supreme Court.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett said the wording of the ordinance change is "confusing."
"So, if you've read it and feel that it looks like things are being doubled, that is not actually the case," he said.
Prior to the proposed change, drivers who received tickets from ATE cameras and did not pay the fine within 30 days were contacted by collections to settle the ticket. If payment still wasn't made after another 30 days, the issue went to court. With the ordinance change, the city will send unpaid tickets to court as "municipal infraction citations" at the end of 30 days and fees that would have been accrued during the collections period would be added to the ticket and be due at that time.
The details of the change including fee structure were discussed at last week's in-depth council meeting.
"So if you pay in a timely fashion — you pay in the 30 days — you will pay the normal fine that you pay today," City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said last week. "If you don't, you will pay the normal fine that you'd pay at the end of the collection process today."
Muscatine Assistant Police Chief Phil Sargent also said last week if drivers are unable to pay within the 30 days, but communicate with the department, the window to pay may be extended. If the ticket is sent to court as an infraction, he said it will not affect the person's driving record.
Unless council approves a motion to approve an ordinance on the second reading, ordinances may be approved on the third reading.
The ordinance may be viewed on the city's website.
