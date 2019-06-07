MUSCATINE — Some tension arose about what to do at the intersection of Fulliam Avenue and Houser Street at Thursday's Muscatine City Council meeting. With the previously proposed mini roundabout off the table, the Traffic Committee said if not the roundabout, then what?
Self-described unofficial spokesman for the committee Brian Stineman, public works director, expressed his frustration with the process.
"We were asked to find a solution, we did the best that we could. We thought outside the box. We've looked at everything else that has been presented over the last 15 years," he said.
The committees recommendation for traffic backups occurring at the intersection two times a day during the school year was a roundabout. The project had grant funding of about $167,700 from the Traffic Safety Improvement Program through the Iowa Department of Transportation. Grant funds could only be used toward the roundabout project or they would be lost.
Council held a public hearing in March before voting to approve the project during a regular meeting. Several residents voiced their opposition to the roundabout with one in favor of the plan. The council voted against the project, sending the issue back to square one.
Traffic lights and stop signs have been suggested. City Engineer Jim Edgmond, also on the traffic committee, said previously lights would cost about $500,000. Funding would also likely not be available because the intersection doesn't warrant the need for traffic lights, he said. The second best option the committee recommended was to leave the intersection the way it is without traffic controls.
"That's where we are at this point," Stineman said. "You can ask us to look at a hundred different things but we feel we already have."
The committee and City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said all options for the intersection have been identified over a number of years, and the council needs to decide which one requires a closer look.
