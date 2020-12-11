Council: Parking program unanimously approved Thursday

MUSCATINE – Even with a few questions regarding the proposed parking program to aid downtown businesses with pickup during the COVID-19 health crisis, the Muscatine City Council unanimously voted to enact the program.

The program will allow parking spaces in front of businesses, particularly restaurants, in the downtown area to be reserved temporarily by a business to provide free parking for carry out customers. There have been situations where people have briefly parked in metered spaces to get carryout orders and returned to find their vehicle ticketed.

Council member John Jindrich commented that he supports the program but with any program of this type there were going to be people who would try to take advantage of it. He said he hoped the city staff has a good plan to take care of that.

Mayor Diana Broderson said she believes city workers would address issues on a case-by-case basis and that businesses would be expected to help police the program.