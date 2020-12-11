Council: Parking program unanimously approved Thursday

MUSCATINE – Even with a few questions regarding the proposed parking program to aid downtown businesses with pickup during the COVID-19 health crisis, the Muscatine City Council unanimously voted to enact the program.
The program will allow parking spaces in front of businesses, particularly restaurants, in the downtown area to be reserved temporarily by a business to provide free parking for carry out customers. There have been situations where people have briefly parked in metered spaces to get carryout orders and returned to find their vehicle ticketed.
Council member John Jindrich commented that he supports the program but with any program of this type there were going to be people who would try to take advantage of it. He said he hoped the city staff has a good plan to take care of that.
Mayor Diana Broderson said she believes city workers would address issues on a case-by-case basis and that businesses would be expected to help police the program.
“It is on the honor system,” city administrator Carol Webb said. “I think if we had a situation where we had citizens abusing it, the businesses could speak with us and we could talk about some options. We looked at several other cities that were doing something like this and for the vast majority of people are really abiding by the idea of a short-term spot to just support the businesses. If we do have issues with it, we are more than happy to work with businesses on that.”
Support Local Journalism
Council member Nadine Brockert asked if the program is just for individuals or if delivery drivers such as DoorDash would be able to use the spaces. Webb said delivery drivers could use the spaces for short term pickups.
Broderson commented that this is a “wonderful program” and said that all the support the city can give area businesses makes a better situation for everyone.
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will administer the program. The program will allow restaurants offering curbside pickup in the downtown area to apply to have parking spaces near the business reserved for business use. The financial impact to the city of the program is expected to be between $840 and $1,680 per month. Impact is dependent on the number of parking spaced dedicated to the program. Also, while GMCCI is providing the money for signage, the city may be asked to provide a small amount of funds or staff time to develop the program. The program will expire Aug. 31, 2021.
Council member Peggy Gordon, who helped create the resolution, thanked city administrator Carol Webb, community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin and Greater Muscatine Area Chamber of Commerce director Eric Reader for their help in creating the program.
“They put this program together vehicle quickly doing some very thorough research,” she said.
“I would encourage downtown businesses to take advantage of this as quickly as they can.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!