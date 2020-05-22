Council rules pool to remain closed for 2020 season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — After weeks of discussion and speculation, the Muscatine City Council made it official when they reached the consensus not to open the Muscatine Aquatic Center for the 2020 season.

During its regular meeting Thursday evening, parks and recreation director Rich Klimes recommended the center remain closed, citing the threat the COVID-19 outbreak could pose to workers at the center. Klimes said maintaining six feet of distance both in and out of the water during regular operations would be almost impossible. He also said workers, including lifeguards, would have to wear masks and the city would have to be able to sanitize the pool area.

“My concern is for the staff who would be working at the center, especially the lifeguards who are typically within the age of 15 to 17 years old,” he said. “They won’t have a choice if there is a lifesaving situation but to break that social barrier and to put themselves in harm’s way with that virus.”

Recently Gov. Kim Reynolds opened pools for lap swimming and for swimming lessons.