Council still plans to consider pit bull ordinance when meetings reopen

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson said the discussion of whether laws should be changed to allow pit bulls into the city is one of the first things the Muscatine City Council will address when it reopens to the public.

Broderson also said that in addition to the controversial dog breed, there will be discussion on other animal ordinances, such as chickens and bees, inside the city. She said a small group has been formed to begin looking at the ordinances to offer recommendations to the council. She said as long as pit bulls were being discussed it was a good time to look at all the animal ordinances.

“We haven’t lost sight of that at all,” Broderson said. “The reason we have put it off is we really believe the public has a lot to weigh in on this subject so we want to wait until we have a format that is conducive to having that kind of discussion.”

During the March 3, 2020, meeting, council member John Jindrich cast the lone “nay” vote, to direct staff to begin working on the change to the city code that currently bans pit bulls from town. The council will still have to vote on whether to approve the revisions to the city code after three public readings for them to go into effect. Until then, pit bulls are still not allowed in the city.

