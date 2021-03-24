Council still plans to consider pit bull ordinance when meetings reopen

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson said the discussion of whether laws should be changed to allow pit bulls into the city is one of the first things the Muscatine City Council will address when it reopens to the public.
Broderson also said that in addition to the controversial dog breed, there will be discussion on other animal ordinances, such as chickens and bees, inside the city. She said a small group has been formed to begin looking at the ordinances to offer recommendations to the council. She said as long as pit bulls were being discussed it was a good time to look at all the animal ordinances.
“We haven’t lost sight of that at all,” Broderson said. “The reason we have put it off is we really believe the public has a lot to weigh in on this subject so we want to wait until we have a format that is conducive to having that kind of discussion.”
During the March 3, 2020, meeting, council member John Jindrich cast the lone “nay” vote, to direct staff to begin working on the change to the city code that currently bans pit bulls from town. The council will still have to vote on whether to approve the revisions to the city code after three public readings for them to go into effect. Until then, pit bulls are still not allowed in the city.
Council member Kelcey Brackett had supported the change, saying that pit bulls are misunderstood and that in reality they are not able to bite harder nor are they stronger than other dogs. Jindrich disagreed citing that pit bulls were responsible for many animal attacks throughout the country.
During the discussion, Brackett stated a website named dogbite.org, which provides many statistics about pit bulls, is biased against the breed. During the meeting, all the council members encouraged their constituents to contact them with input.
Broderson said there are people in the community with strong opinions on both sides of the issue. She knows people want the council to address the issue as soon as possible, but Broderson said the most important thing is to do the job right.
“It would have all been done if not for (the coronavirus), but we don’t want to just do this on a virtual basis,” she said. "We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to share their thoughts.”
Broderson said next week the council is going to resume meetings in person, but the meeting would be limited to council and select staff and the public would be asked to log into the meeting virtually. She said this is not a format that would allow the public to have the discussion needed.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the council has held Zoom meetings that were broadcast on the internet and Muscatine Channel 2.