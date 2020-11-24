Council studies Wilton Development Corporation 2020 projects

WILTON -- The Wilton Development Corporation continues in its missions to promote, recruit, and retain industry and to foster positive growth in the community.
WDC Executive Director Becky Allgood did not attend Monday night's Wilton City Council meeting, but the council packet included a letter outlining the WDC's projects over the past year and direction for the future.
The Industrial Park has 13.4 acres left to fill, and expansion plans for the park are on the horizon. "In 2021, we will be seriously looking into investing in more land for industrial development," Allgood's report stated.
The WDC will also continue to recruit and expand commercial activity as part of downtown revitalization.
The WDC's Skilled Workforce Initiative works with the Wilton School District and the Eastern Iowa Community College District to offer opportunities to students to seek advanced skills in order to build and strengthen the local workforce. A growing workforce needs housing, so the Housing Initiative works with the city and the Rural Housing 360 program to meet those housing needs.
The Highway 38 Corridor Economic Development Study is expected to be completed by early 2021.
The Healthy Hometown Initiative promotes "a safe and welcoming community that eats well, moves more, and feels better with opportunities to grow business, connect, and be active," the report says. The WDC is also partnering with the city and the Scott County YMCA to establish a Wellness Center in Wilton.
And the WDC played a key role in bringing Muscatine County's Freedom Rock to Wilton.
FEMA FUNDING DIVIDED
Money from FEMA for COVID-19 relief will be shared by three city entities. FEMA awarded $67,116 to Wilton. The council unanimously approved designating $32,116 to the General Fund, $30,000 to police equipment, and $5,000 to fire equipment.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $389,327.
- The council set a Dec. 14 public hearing on a planned grant application to help fund a stormwater drainage project in the Industrial Park.
- Council Member Keith Stanley announced the annual holiday Window Walk has been canceled for 2020.
