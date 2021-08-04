Council to discuss grant; demolitions

MUSCATINE — On Thursday, the Muscatine City Council will decide whether to accept a $32,000 Airport Rescue Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to support operations at the Muscatine Municipal Airport.
According to the meeting agenda, the council is expected to vote on the grant. The grant must be accepted and the documents executed by Aug. 25. As a general aviation airport the Muscatine airport qualified for the grant, which is an extension of the American Rescue Plan Act. Funds from the grant must be used for on-going operations and maintenance. The funds must also be spent within four years of acceptance. No matching funds are required from the city.
The purpose of the grant is to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis. The funds will only be used to reimburse expenses related to COVID-19. The funds can be used for operational expenses occurring no earlier than Jan. 21, 2020.
Also during Thursday’s regular meeting, the council will discuss removing three eyesore buildings in town as part of an effort to remove abandoned or dilapidated houses that are a public hazard.
The council will vote on the removal of a house at 409 E. Sixth St. at a cost of $18,000 by Maple Valley Tree Service. The house has been abandoned for several years and the foundation is crumbling.
The cost to remove a building at 512 Liberty Street is $14,500. The building sustained a fire in July 2020 and has been abandoned ever since. The owner’s insurance has declared the building a complete loss. The cost of the demolition will be assessed to the property and the owners will continue to own the parcel.
A building at 1114 Nebraska Street is also being considered for removal at a cost of $12,500. The last owner of the building is deceased and the building has been vacant for years. The city had obtained the building through a quit claim deed.
The 2021-22 budget included $100,000 to demolish abandoned buildings.
The regular council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the City Hall Council Chambers.