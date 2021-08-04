Council to discuss grant; demolitions

MUSCATINE — On Thursday, the Muscatine City Council will decide whether to accept a $32,000 Airport Rescue Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to support operations at the Muscatine Municipal Airport.

According to the meeting agenda, the council is expected to vote on the grant. The grant must be accepted and the documents executed by Aug. 25. As a general aviation airport the Muscatine airport qualified for the grant, which is an extension of the American Rescue Plan Act. Funds from the grant must be used for on-going operations and maintenance. The funds must also be spent within four years of acceptance. No matching funds are required from the city.

The purpose of the grant is to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis. The funds will only be used to reimburse expenses related to COVID-19. The funds can be used for operational expenses occurring no earlier than Jan. 21, 2020.

Also during Thursday’s regular meeting, the council will discuss removing three eyesore buildings in town as part of an effort to remove abandoned or dilapidated houses that are a public hazard.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council will vote on the removal of a house at 409 E. Sixth St. at a cost of $18,000 by Maple Valley Tree Service. The house has been abandoned for several years and the foundation is crumbling.