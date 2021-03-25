Council unable to reach decision on violations

Huston suggested installing additional fencing and rocking the area might be a solution.

Council member Hal Prior, who had questioned if the city had an ordinance governing the site, returned to the issue during Wednesday’s meeting.

After learning there apparently was no ordinance, he suggested the dumping might continue.

“It’s hard to police, (but) if we had some sort of penalty for violating the rules, that wouldn’t necessarily stop (the activity), but at least if you catch somebody there a few times it might slow them down,” he said, adding later the penalty would likely need to be severe enough to deter any future violation.

Although the issue apparently is one other communities face, Huston said no one had come up with a solution that totally solved the problem.

“Everyone does all sorts of things,” he said.

The council finally tabled the issue and agreed to continue the discussion at its next meeting.

It also appeared for a while that the council would be tabling action on a possible bulk water rate increase, but it eventually agreed to raise the current $15 per 1,000 gallon rate to $20 per 1,000 gallon or $2 per 100 gallon, with a minimum charge of $20.