MUSCATINE — After airport hangar project delay, Muscatine City Council discussed possible alternatives to the proposed expansion of the municipal airport.
Council members were unanimous in agreeing to move forward with the construction of new hangars, but were uncertain of how many to build.
"We've been trying to get this done for a long time," said Councilman Phil Fitzgerald.
Plans for four box hangars and expansion of the airport apron, the area where aircraft are parked, were halted in December when bids for the projects were rejected. The city received bids in October for the two projects but advised council to officially reject them due to issues with outside funding.
According to city documents, private investor funds and agreements were not established. Terms and conditions proposed by investors for lease of the grounds and hangars were not in line with Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances or regulations.
City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said FAA does not allow lease agreements to extend beyond 30 years, and some investors wanted 50-year leases.
City staff, the airport advisory commission and engineering firm Bolton and Menk developed two alternatives for construction of either three or five new hangars.
At a recent meeting, Mandsager said the commission recommended the city build five box hangars, four small and one large, presented that recommendation to council.
Funding for both options includes a $150,000 grant from Iowa Department of Transportation Office of Aviation the city received for the initial project and $27,583 in proceeds from the 2018 bond issue. The grant was originally allocated for four T-hangars, then reallocated for four larger box hangars.
Mandsager said the five hangar project is more expensive, but moving forward with it would preserve the IDOT funds and allow the city to rent the hangars. Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin said there were about 19 people already on a waitlist for to rent hangar space.
Probable cost estimates from Bolton and Menk in city documents are $512,600 for construction of five hangars and $412,600 for three hangars. The firm estimated the three hangar project to cost between $100,000 to $120,000 less than the five hangar project.
Total estimated cost for each project is $574,600 for five hangars and $474,600 for three hangars, and includes a $22,000 engineering agreement with Bolton and Menk, which has already been paid, and $40,000 in engineering for a new contract.
Both projects would require additional funding — $400,000 for five hangars and $300,000 for three hangars. Council could add either funding requirement to the 2020 bond issue to cover the additional project costs.
If council decides on a project, engineering agreements will be brought to a meeting for consideration, followed by designs for the project and eventually letting bids for construction contracts. Mandsager said to use the Iowa Department of Transportation funding, the project needs to be completed by the end of the calendar year.
"This has been a priority for the airport, and I think for the city, to get this row going, and this gives us a good start going forward," Mandsager said.
The pros and cons of each project option will be brought before council at next week's meeting.
