MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council may be poised to hire an interim city administrator on Thursday.
According to the city’s web site, during the monthly in-depth meeting on Thursday, the council will discuss the potential hiring and awarding of contract to Mark Arentsen, interim city administrator of Windsor Heights.
Arentsen said the council there has begun looking for a full-time administrator, and if he came to terms with Muscatine, he could start in January.
“I’ve been working in local government administration full time since 1983 and I put in six years part-time before that,” he said.
From the time he was young, growing up in Janesville, Wisconsin, he found himself interested in articles about city government in the local newspaper. He decided that would be his career path, and began as a member of a county board of supervisors in 1976.
Arentsen holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2017, he retired as city administrator for Bondurant, where he had spent 11 years. Mayor Curt Sullivan reported growth during Arentsen’s time as administrator.
Prior to that, he spent six years as administrator of Waukee. Since his retirement, he has worked as an interim administrator in several communities in Wisconsin and Iowa.
As an administrator, Arentsen believes in including city employees in the decision-making process as much as possible, and having positive communications with elected officials. He said officials and the staff deal with the public in ways the city administrator doesn’t always see.
Arentsen enjoys working on an interim basis to help improve conditions while a new administrator is sought. In some cases, he can see issues others may not, he said, though he relies heavily on people in the community, since he is new to it.
“People deserve a nice town to live in,” he said.
The contract says the city would make its best effort to end the need for an interim city administrator by April 1, 2020.
During the Dec. 5 meeting, the council voted to terminate city administrator Gregg Mandsager’s contract. Rich Klimes is currently serving as the interim city administrator.
According to the contract, Arentsen would make $225 per hour, including travel time to Muscatine City Hall. City communications manager Kevin Jenison said the city has not budgeted for an interim city administrator, nor money to pay out the remainder of Mandsager’s contract.
During the Dec. 5 meeting, the council discussed the $203,817.64 they believed it will take to buy out Mandsager’s contract. The discussion will be revisited at a future meeting.
Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009.
The council is also slated to discuss a request from councilman Santos Saucedo to seek out independent counsel to assist in the remaining steps in removing Mandsager.
