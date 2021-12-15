Council will hold public hearing on Southend Playground project

MUSCATINE — On Thursday, the Muscatine community will get the chance to give feedback on the plans and specifications for the Southend Playground Development Project as the Muscatine City Council will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers.
According to the council agenda, the plans and specifications for changes to Taylor, Musser and Kent Stein parks have been completed and a public hearing is required for the project to move ahead. The projects will add a street crossing to Oregon Street as well as provide additional amenities to the parks. The design and construction of the projects are being funded through a private donation of about $2 million. While the developments will result in additional maintenance for the city, the costs will be minimized through the design process as much as possible.
A steering committee had worked with city staff to develop the proposals and was put up for public input during parks and rec advisory committee meetings.
There are four phases of projects that will be created for the project to be accomplished. The first phase is an enhanced Oregon Street crossing with high-intensity activated crosswalks. The second phase is Taylor Park enhancements, which include an all-inclusive playground, a splash pad, pickleball courts, restrooms, parking lots, and a park picnic shelter. The third phase will install an all-inclusive playground in Musser Park, a picnic shelter, and a trail extension. The fourth phase will add a sunset housing playground, picnic shelters, and causeway trail paving to Kent Stein Park.
The design and construction of the projects are being funded through a private donation of about $2 million. While the developments will result in additional maintenance for the city, the costs will be minimized through the design process as much as possible.
“I think the entire community is excited about these projects,” Richard Klimes, director of parks and recreation, said. “We held several meetings and lots of information was gained through this. All the information put together got lots of neat projects.”
A steering committee had worked with city staff to develop the proposals and were put up for public input during parks and rec advisory committee meetings.