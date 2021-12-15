Council will hold public hearing on Southend Playground project

MUSCATINE — On Thursday, the Muscatine community will get the chance to give feedback on the plans and specifications for the Southend Playground Development Project as the Muscatine City Council will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

According to the council agenda, the plans and specifications for changes to Taylor, Musser and Kent Stein parks have been completed and a public hearing is required for the project to move ahead. The projects will add a street crossing to Oregon Street as well as provide additional amenities to the parks. The design and construction of the projects are being funded through a private donation of about $2 million. While the developments will result in additional maintenance for the city, the costs will be minimized through the design process as much as possible.

A steering committee had worked with city staff to develop the proposals and was put up for public input during parks and rec advisory committee meetings.

