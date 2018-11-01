MUSCATINE — Discussion about the specifics of grant funding led to questions about bypassing federal labor and environmental laws, and a request for more timely agendas at last night's Muscatine City Council meeting.
Public Works had asked for approval on a block grant program federal-aid swap project through an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation. Funding from the grant would cover a portion of the $9 million reconstruction of Grandview Avenue from Main to Houser streets.
Public Works Director Brian Stineman said the grant swaps funds from federal to state allocation.
"What the swap does is takes the federal funds and puts them in state control," he said, "so, it reduces paperwork and extra hoops that we have to jump through to meet federal bidding guidelines."
That makes it easier for the state to administer the funds and construct the project, Stineman said.
He wasn't sure what specific "hoops" would be removed, but "there are several steps that it eliminates as far as the bidding requirements and things like that."
Councilman Kelcey Brackett was concerned the grant would allow the project to bypass the Davis-Bacon Act, which ensures laborers on public works projects are paid fair wages, including overtime and benefits.
Brackett said it "gives me some concerns for environmental reasons or sourcing of steel and for quality of labor" and asked Stineman if the city has gone around the act in the past.
And those concerns led him to later ask that council agendas and supporting documents be available earlier, to allow for sufficient review.
Stineman said Bi-State Regional Commission had already approved the grant and the city also needed to in order to receive the funding. In agenda documents, DOT would fund $1,550,000 for the project and another $1,500,000 may be requested from Bi-State Regional Commission. Remaining funding will come from the Jurisdictional Transfer Funds from the lowa DOT.
"Those decisions have already been made at a different level as far as the Buy American and the Davis-Bacon," Stineman said, "but you're correct, it does remove part of those requirements."
City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said DOT determines bidding for the project and the city didn't have any say in upholding requirements like Davis-Bacon for contractors hired for the projects. But Stineman said DOT typically includes it and contractors hired by DOT have to be qualified by the department.
Mayor Diana Broderson clarified that Bi-State told the Transportation Policy Committee, on which she serves, that each participating city would be able to determine which requirements are kept.
Bid letting for the grant is anticipated for early spring, Stineman said. Opting out of the grant would jeopardize the funds, Stineman and Mandsager confirmed.
Mandsager said local projects aren't held to the requirements set by the Davis-Bacon Act, but "There are several steps that are still maintained and required under Iowa law," including some environmental protections.
Brackett made a motion to table the vote until more information about bidding requirements was made available to council. The motion failed with a tie and council approved the request in a 4-to-2 vote. Brackett and Councilwoman Nadine Brockert were the nay votes. Councilman Osmond Malcolm wasn't present for the meeting.
Brackett stressed the need for agendas and supporting materials to be made available well before council meetings. He wasn't comfortable making a decision on a large project, such as the swap grant, without sufficient time to review the information.
Mandsager said his timing was "right on" because he had discussed the issue with staff earlier in the week and would further discuss it at the next staff meeting.
