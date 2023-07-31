For the second time in July, the American Countess steam boat docked at the Muscatine riverfront. Muscatine was selected as a docking city last year and boats were scheduled to dock in Muscatine three times in 2023. The Countess is scheduled to dock in Muscatine again on Sept. 10.
DAVID HOTLE
Remember when the Ste. Genevieve called the Q-C home?
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
The Sainte Genevieve is probably the last steam-powered stern-wheeler operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Published Sunday, May 12, 1985. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
These valves, which helped regulate the steam pressure in the engine, dominate the first deck of the boat. Published Sunday, May 12, 1985. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
These are the boat's large pumps, which were used to pump the rocks, sand and dirt away from the navigation channel. Published Sunday, May 12, 1985. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
This is the officer's dining room. Published May 12, 1985. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Bill Kaufman spent 28 years on the Sainte Genevieve, operating the levers that control the dredging arm. Published, Sunday, May 12, 1985. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
This crew from the United States Naval Reserve may look a little, well, unofficial, but they've paid their dues by getting the St. Genevieve in tip-top shape for its docking in Davenport today. Published Aug. 16, 1985. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Putting on final touches
Andrew Austin, a Naval reservist from La Harpe, Ill., does some scraping and painting on board the Sainte Genevieve dredge this morning in preparation for its entrance into Davenport Saturday. Published Aug. 16, 1985. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. Photo taken Aug. 16, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Sainte Genevieve. Photo taken Friday, Aug. 16, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Print No. 1 of Moline artist Mike Blaser's "Old Friends of the Sainte Genevieve" was auctioned for $3,000 Thursday, Oct. 10, 1985, during a special cruise on the Queen of Hearts riverboat. The floating auction raised more than $13,000 for the renovation of the restired dredge, to be converted to a museum, restaurant and bed-and-breakfast hotel. The painting shows the "Ste. Genny" at work in 1945, with the old Davenport skyline in the background. Published Friday, Oct. 11, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
The Sainte Genevieve dredge peaks out through the icy fog on the Mississippi River today, Friday, Dec. 13, 1985. City staff is recommending that the boat spend the winter where it is moored in LeClaire Park. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Sainte Genevieve. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Sainte Genevieve. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Glowing in the snow
Even a dredge can catch the holiday spirit. The Ste. Genevieve, docked in the Mississippi River in Davenport, got decked out with lights that reflect in the snow along the riverfront. Published Monday, Dec. 30, 1985. (Photo by Pat McLaughlin/Quad-City Times)
Pat McLaughlin
Quad-City fog
If this scene looks like it fits in a Sherlock Holmes movie, that's because Monday's, Feb. 17, 1986, weather was more like London than Iowa. The fog around the Sainte Genevieve dredge and in the rest of the Quad-Cities is expected to lift today -- and make room for more cloudy, rainy weather. Published Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1986. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Sainte Genevieve. Photo taken Thursday, May 1, 1986. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Brent Hanson
The Davenport Art Gallery got a new painting Tuesday, Sept. 16, 1986, and the Ste. Genevieve got $6,600 all because of a benefit auction held May 21. The original oil painting of the Genny was bought by five people, who then donated it to the gallery. At a ceremony Tuesday, Herman Ziffren, left, president of friends of Ste. Genevieve, and Doug Miller, one of the donors, presented the painting to Tom Figge, right, of the galleries board of trustees. The other donors are Dick Knox, Greg Kantz, Judd Mills and Carol Schafer. Published Sept. 17, 1986. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
WHERE'S HUCK? -- Tom Sawyer University program professor Dr. Bill Roba talks with his class about the Davenport riverfront during an exploration of the St. Genevieve dredge Thursday afternoon, July 21, 1988. Published Friday, July 22, 1988. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
MUSEUM SITE -- The engine room of the Ste. Genevieve dredge in Davenport will be the site of a new museum exhibit. Tim Barry, president of the Friends of the Ste. Genevieve, announced a $70,000 gift today, Wednesday, July 27, 1988, from Alter Co. that will make the museum exhibit a reality. (Photo by Jim Koenigsaecker/Quad-City Times)
Jim Koenigsaecker
GET IT OUT -- Leonard Curry, executive vice president of Curry Environmental Services, left, and Tim Barry, president of the Friends of the Sainte Genevieve dredge, spoke at a news conference to announce asbestos work. Photo taken Monday, Sept. 19, 1988. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
From sticky note on back -- Gary Mascho, Davenport, job title is Lead Man, employee of Curry Environmental. Photo taken Monday, Sept. 19, 1988. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Sainte Genevieve. Photo taken Sunday, Feb. 11, 1990. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Sainte Genevieve. Photo taken Monday, Aug. 6, 1990. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
Scott Wooten, vice president of the Marine Learning Institute, gives a thumbs up to the Sainte Genevieve Dredge, which will serve as a museum and education center for the institute in St. Charles, Mo. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 7, 1990. Published Wednesday, Sept. 5, 1990. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Davenport, IA., Oct. 5, 1990 -- Dredge Heads to St. Charles -- The Sainte Genevieve dredge began its trip from Davenport to its new home in St. Charles, Mo., Friday afternoon. The dredge will become the Great River Museum, moored on the Missouri River.
The Sainte Genevieve dredge heads downstream from Davenport to Buffalo, Iowa, on the Mississippi River. Photo taken Friday, Oct. 5, 1990. Published Saturday, Oct. 6, 1990. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
