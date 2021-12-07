Country music artists Sawyer Brown to headline Muscatine County Fair

MUSCATINE COUNTY — While many may be focusing on the holidays, the Muscatine County Fair Board is looking ahead to all the fairgrounds fun next summer.
The Board announced the Sawyer Brown band will headline the fair on Saturday, July 23.
A country music band, Sawyer Brown has won several music awards and released over 20 albums, as well as over 50 singles that have climbed to the top of the charts.
The Fair Board also announced fun passes would be available for purchase online for the first time. There's also the option to buy a concert-only General Admission (grandstand) ticket.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 at muscatinecountyfair.com. The dates for next year's County Fair will be from July 20 - 24.