 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Country music artists Sawyer Brown to headline Muscatine County Fair
0 comments
alert top story

Country music artists Sawyer Brown to headline Muscatine County Fair

{{featured_button_text}}
fair1 (copy)

On Tuesday, the Muscatine County Fair Board announced it's choice for the 2022 headline musical act. For 2022, the Board has selected the band, Sawyer Brown, to perform on Saturday, July 23.

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE COUNTY — While many may be focusing on the holidays, the Muscatine County Fair Board is looking ahead to all the fairgrounds fun next summer.

The Board announced the Sawyer Brown band will headline the fair on Saturday, July 23.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A country music band, Sawyer Brown has won several music awards and released over 20 albums, as well as over 50 singles that have climbed to the top of the charts.

The Fair Board also announced fun passes would be available for purchase online for the first time. There's also the option to buy a concert-only General Admission (grandstand) ticket.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 at muscatinecountyfair.com. The dates for next year's County Fair will be from July 20 - 24.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News