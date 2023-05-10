With flood waters expected to begin retreating, some homeowners and businesses will soon start cleaning up any damage done. Those who have experienced previous floods know how critical it can be to be thorough when it comes to both cleaning and inspections.

Looking at this year’s flooding, Eric Furnas, who serves as Planning, Zoning and Environmental Administrator for the county, shared that he and his team are expecting very little damage to county homes and businesses along the river. This is due both to the lower flood levels from this year as well as the fact that many structures along the Mississippi were elevated significantly after the flood in 1993.

“I believe the biggest concerns for those returning to their structures should be especially mindful of their drinking water,” Furnas said.

The vast majority of these structures have private wells as their source of drinking water, which can then be susceptible to contamination and so should be assessed by a certified well contractor before it can be used again.

“Muscatine County has a grant through the Iowa Department of Public Health that can provide funding for the assessment and shock chlorination of wells that have been flooded, but these services need to be completed by an Iowa-certified well contractor,” Furnas continued.

Other things that will need to be evaluated by a contractor if flood waters were able to reach them include electrical outlets and lines, heating/cooling appliances and water heaters. With Muscatine County being a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program and having a FEMA-approved Floodplain Management Ordinance, Furnas emphasized the importance of residents following the strict guidelines that apply to repairing flood damaged structures.

“Person’s whose structures have been damaged by flooding should contact the Muscatine County Building, Zoning and Environmental office so that we can assess the level of damage and ensure that repairs are completed according to the Floodplain Management Ordinance requirements,” he said.

As the weather outside continues to warm, residents should also be aware of how quickly mold can grow within a structure. It can form almost instantly and is often in places that are not always visible, such as inside cabinets or under flooring. It is recommended that these things be completely removed so that they can be ventilated and cleaned properly. Another risk that Furnas brought up was the contamination often found in flood waters due to sometimes being mixed with wastewater from the cities near the river.

“Private septic systems can become inundated and back up. There is a real risk of exposure to things like E.coli, so it is advisable to wear proper protective clothing like rubber boots and gloves when working in and around flooded structures. Even ponded water and saturated soil outside the structures can become contaminated,” he said.

While it is likely that structural integrity damage in the Muscatine County area will be rare, as many lower portions of structures built in the flood plain are required to allow for the free passage of flood waters and be constructed of flood resistant materials, residents are still advised to contract the Muscatine County Building, Zoning and Environmental office regarding any and all flood damage and structural damage they may find during their clean-up.

“In order for all of Muscatine County to remain eligible to participate in the National Flood Insurance program, proper assessment and specific repair criteria must be applied,” Furnas said. “Owners of structures that have been damaged may not move back in until the utilities have been re-established – which will be at discretion of utility providers – and the structure has been properly repaired.”

For more information on evaluation and repair guidelines regarding flood damage or on applying for assessment funding, residents can contact Furnas at zoning@muscatinecountyiowa.gov or at his office number, 563-263-0482.

