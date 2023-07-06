WAPELLO - Add county assessor to the list of duties for Louisa County Auditor Selena Gerst, at least temporarily, when Louisa County offices open on July 10.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors discussed the unusual situation with current assessor Cathy Smith, county attorney Adam Parsons and Louisa County Human Resources Consultant Paul Gruefe during the board’s regular weekly meeting on Monday.

Gerst, who normally serves as clerk for the supervisors meetings, also participated in the discussion.

Smith will be retiring on July 7 and normally the chief deputy assessor would then step into the vacancy to serve as the assessor until the county conference board selected a new assessor.

But, in addition to Smith’s retirement, Louisa County Chief Deputy Assessor Andrea Bowen will also be resigning her position effective July 7.

In reviewing state law, Parsons said when both the assessor and the chief deputy assessor positions are vacant, the county auditor acts as the assessor until the new assessor is hired by the county conference board.

County conference boards are composed of the board of supervisors; mayors of incorporated cities within the county and representatives of school boards.

However, conference boards are restricted to selecting candidates recruited and interviewed by members of the county examining board and that board can only consider and recommend candidates listed on an eligibility list maintained by the state.

Candidates can only be placed on the eligibility list after they complete required certifications and other course work.

Gruefe said that requirement disqualified all 14 candidates who had submitted applications to replace Smith. He indicated once Smith’s retirement becomes official, the process will likely begin again since no eligible candidate surfaced during the initial effort.

He also said he would spearhead the new recruitment effort.

In addition to a renewed effort to recruit through the eligibility list, both Parsons and Gruefe said the county could also enter into an agreement with another county to share their assessor.

Gruefe said both Des Moines and Muscatine counties had said they would discuss that idea, but had not committed to anything.

Since nothing has been settled, the officials all agreed Gerst would likely assume the assessor’s position on July 10.

In other action, the board approved a resolution transferring funds from the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) fund to other funds for Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations previously set as part of the budget development process.

Under the resolution, $140,000 will be transferred to the county’s Basic Fund to cover ambulances subsidies and $55,532 will go to Rural Services for county libraries.

The board also met with Kathy Jolly Vance, representative for the Louisa County Historic Preservation Commission, and approved a Certified Local Government Grant Payment Certification for the Fairview Church project.

The board also received a telephoned update from county engineer Adam Shutt. He reported Grandview Bypass work on 160th Street had stalled because of rainy weather and would be closed during the community’s Fourth of July celebration.

He also reported the bridge on County Road W66 north of Cotter would hopefully open next week.

The board also approved $262,522 in claims.

In final action, supervisor Shawn Maine reported U.S. Senator Charles Grassley would be in Wapello on July 6 and be touring his business.

