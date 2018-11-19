MUSCATINE — Discussion continues on the use of slag on county gravel roads as Muscatine County Board of Supervisors heard more information about the steel manufacturing by-product Monday.
Also known as crushed rock, carbon steel slag is used as a limestone gravel alternate and aggregate to maintain the roadway. The county started using slag again on the roads in 2011. Supervisor Robert Howard, who was on the board at the time, said it took two years of research to decide to use the material again.
Scientific consultant Edward Askew, of Askew Scientific Consulting in Muscatine, prepared and delivered a report to the board Monday morning to provide more information on the material and his professional recommendations. The material causes concern, especially for the health of the watershed and those that come in contact with it after it ends up in river, streams and lakes in the area.
"The thing I find most interesting is the pH," he said, "the fact that it can raise the pH so much."
According to a safety data sheet from Harsco, the company that sells the slag, "Spillage into water may result in an elevated pH level. Do not attempt to wash spillage into sewers or storm water drains."
Precautions including wearing gloves when handling slag and to avoid breathing slag dust, were listed in the Harsco document. Askew said he contacted SSAB (Swedish Steel), the supplier of the steel slag to Harsco, to see what compounds were in the material. He said the company did not perform a total metals test for mercury, cadmium or arsenic — toxic metals — and recommended the county have the test done.
In a memo to the board prepared by County Engineer Keith White, the county pays $1.50 per ton for road mix slag aggregate from Harsco, compared to rock sold by other area companies from around $7.50 to nearly $10 per ton. It also read in a normal year the county uses 24,000 tons of slag, saving about $170,000. And in 2017, a peak year for the county, 51,246 tons were used, saving about $393,000. White also said the material works.
"You can't ignore the fact that it has performed so well," he said.
To sum up the discussion, Supervisor Nathan Mather said, "Nothing you found reveals any contamination or violation of any standard, law, anything that we're aware of but the omissions etc. make you suspicious that we don't know the whole story."
If the board continues to use slag, Askew said the county should "put together quality requirements of what cannot be in there also," which would include the removal of large pieces of metal.
At a board meeting in early November, nearly 50 residents piled into the Muscatine County Administration Building chamber to show their opposition to the use of slag.
One of the complaints about its use were the large metal pieces, some identifiable as screws and bolts, residents were claiming to find lodged in vehicle tires. Regarding the large pieces of metal, Askew said the quality of the slag "isn't up to snuff."
Supervisor Robert Howard recommended the board have testing of the material done to "make sure we're up to compliance."
