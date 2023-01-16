County Housing Council announces neighborhood revitalization project

The Muscatine County Housing Council officially announced its newest neighborhood revitalization project last week. Not only will this program bring improvements to one of Muscatine’s neighborhoods, but it will also act as a pilot of sorts in the hopes of spreading these improvements across the community.

First initiated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority following the 2021 Muscatine Housing Summit, it was decided that the Muscatine County Housing Council would need to choose a neighborhood connected to the downtown corridor for this project. The council decided to revitalize the area from Mulberry Avenue to Spring Street and 5th to 11th streets because of its large amount of homes and its proximity to several services and features, such as various businesses, health care services, Jefferson Elementary School and the Muscatine riverfront.

In a public statement regarding this new project, County Supervisor Santos Saucedo said: “We are very excited about the next steps with our neighborhood revitalization project in 2023. How we have been able to utilize our resources creatively to add 3D house printing is an example of the great teamwork from our housing council working collaboratively to help achieve diverse, quality, local housing and amplify this revitalization pilot project.”

The project will be made up of several phases, with the main focuses being on infrastructure and placemaking advancement, commercial updates, façade improvements for commercial storefronts and homes, new development and rehab of homes, and family stability opportunities such as education, health and communication programs.

According to Scott Dahlke, executive director for the Muscatine Center for Social Action, the project will begin around springtime with a community kickoff/block party event, where residents can attend a listening session and give feedback on what they’d like to see happen with the revitalization project. Following that, residents in that neighborhood will get an email explaining what benefits they might be able to receive as well as door-to-door visits to help explain the programs further.

“We’ve already been in the neighborhood. MCSA has been focusing on supportive housing in that neighborhood, so we’ve had staff there, and they already know many of their neighbors there,” Dahlke said. “So this is just bolstering those relationships and expanding our wealth of knowledge of what those neighbors need, feel and want. Our hope is that we’re good neighbors and good stewards, and that we can brighten this neighborhood up and help the people in it live a little better.”

The project is expected to take place over several phases, with all phases ideally being finished within four years.

“We’re really excited. MCSA has been focusing its efforts on this neighborhood for two years now, and we’re already seeing great progress,” Dahlke said. “With Homes for Iowa and Habitat for Humanity having already done some work there, a lot of really cool things are coming together, and this is going to be the icing on the cake that will tie it all together.”

He then added that he and the revitalization team hope to repeat the project after this pilot is finished.

“The hope is that the lessons that we learn from this project and this neighborhood, we can then take to other neighborhoods as we make Muscatine great one neighborhood at a time,” Dahlke said.

Residents can learn more about the revitalization project at www.givinggreater.org/housing or by calling the Community Foundation at 563-264-3863. They can also visit www.mcsaiowa.org or call MCSA at 563-264-3278.